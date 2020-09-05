Colorado's 17 Yr Old Singer-Songwriter Sweetheart Shelby Merchant releases rebellious debut album 'way past seventeen'
The 10 song autobiographical album weaves together personal adolescent stories and emotions of musical rebelliousness and innocence ala Billie Eilish and Lorde.DENVER, COLORADO, USA, September 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelby Merchant, is a 17 year old singer/songwriter and has just announced the release of her first album, way past seventeen. Shelby calls her album the “truest version of myself”, and hopes listeners will feel every messy, adolescent feeling that Shelby herself poured into her album.
Four years in the making, way past seventeen showcases 10 of Shelby Merchant’s original 100% self-penned songs, remarkably some of which she began writing at the tender age of 13. A truly autobiographical piece of art, Shelby weaves together her personal adolescent stories and emotions together in a juxtaposed musical rebelliousness and innocence, showcasing a ‘knowing’ beyond her teenage years.
Earthy guitar tones and angelic vocals, mixed with moody instrumental undertones, captures the messy teenage experience, capturing notions of naivety and hope about falling in love, heartbreak, and preparing for a world of Gen Z. Her statement: “Love exists, but society has a warped view of it.” Shelby rationalizes the teenage experience by exploiting her own naivety through tongue in cheek lyrics. “The future is the barrel of a gun on your forehead. You may as well lean into your youth.”
way past seventeen evokes all of us to understand the world through the eyes of a cynical optimist, captured via her charming lyrical twists, and competently rhythmic music. Shelby Merchant has a long career ahead of her in the music industry and we invite you to lean in to your own adolescence through her brutally honest songs.
Yes, Shelby Merchant IS actually seventeen. way past seventeen marks her first self-released album as a singer/songwriter, who connects with audiences through a shared depth of feeling. Through her original, emotional and intimate performance, she sings songs about youth, heartbreak, and hope. Shelby grew up in suburban Denver Colorado, drawing her musical influence more by iconic Artists rather than today’s fads, including Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon and Janis Joplin. As such, she has evolved as an entirely new and unique young artist for the world to now see.
Kurrent Music writes "Never have we ever heard of such a strong, debut track from such a young artist. Colorado-based Shelby Merchant cites inspiration from Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers as well as world-reknown Janis Joplin and Dolly Parton. Each of these can be heard throughout the many layers of the track. Her clean vocal style reminds us of Dolly and her impressive lyicism brings our minds straight to young Taylor. The country roots are evident in her songwriting style but the overall inspiration pulls some of those edgier Joplin rock elements."
"Straight out of the blocks with a full rockin’-band sound, Shelby Merchant demonstrates a power that we have seen in Billie Eilish, Lorde, and then some!" - OriginalRock.net
"She sings with a rawness beyond her years, putting words and passion behind blazing emotion" - Ethnocloud.com
The 17 year old normalizes the ups and downs of teenage experiences through soft guitars, gentle vocals, and brutally honest lyrics, creating a comforting atmosphere. In the 2nd single from the album, 'today was good', she says, "My anxiety disorder makes it really difficult for me to deal with highs and lows," Shelby explains.
"I wrote "today was good" as a sort of therapy, to remind myself and anyone listening that no bad feeling lasts forever, even if it feels like it will." (Interview BroadwayWorld.com).
WomxnCrushMusic.com writes, "This year has not gone the way anyone expected it to, (Covid-19), and Shelby reminds us that it is OK... She may only be a teenager, but her outlook is something that everyone can relate to."
Shelby Merchant is set to make a mark on the world stage, with her debut music foray, way past seventeen, alongside her already active and engaging YouTube Series where Shelby has been sharing her songs, covers and lifestyle videos every week - Subscribe to her YouTube for NEW VIDEOS every week! www.YouTube.com/c/ShelbyMMusic
