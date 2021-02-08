Free Covid Testing in Montgomery County MD
Kimatni Rawlins makes the case on the urgent need for African Americans to get Covid testsMONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Black History Month is being observed, we must preserve our health and stay cognizant of factors that put us at risk for chronic illness including viruses.
Don't Stress; Take the Test! Video message.
To help reduce the spread, the African American Health Program EC and Fit Fathers are hosting free Covid-19 tests in Montgomery County, MD. The procedure is non-evasive, quick, and self-administered. No reservations are required so pull up and join us. Let’s remain vigilant since African Americans are dying 3X the rate of the general population from the virus.
Visit www.AAHPcovid.com to find locations and dates near you.
Randi Payton
Fit Fathers Foundation
+1 202-316-8161
rpayton@decisivemedia.net
Kimatni Rawlins, founder of Fit Fathers Foundation