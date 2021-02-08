WHILE CHINA AND FRANCE CONTINUE THEIR THREESOME WITH AFRICA: AMERICAN BLACKS SEEK REPATRIATION
WHILE CHINA AND FRANCE CONTINUE THEIR THREESOME WITH AFRICA: AMERICAN BLACKS SEEK REPATRIATIONRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the Biden Administration sits by and talks about attending the next African Summit, it may very well be too late for the United States to do anything in Africa, considering France’s relentless exploits of Africa’s wealth to maintain its economic status and China’s continued invasion into the Motherland.
In the recent African Union elections, Faki from Chad, France’s “House boy” who somehow was allowed to run unopposed, even though Advocate Sarfo Abebrese of COSUA, a partner of the AU, garnered 28 million signatures to challenge the ethics of having only one candidate for Chair of the African Union Commission, parallels an election being held in Russia against Vladmir Putin!
Fifty-one of the fifty-five leaders, which control the entire continent, bowed down to this un-democratic election, as the richest continent on the planet earth, has the poorest people in the world! Interestingly enough, however, the African Union has been able to secure over 400 million doses of vaccines for CoVid for the continent, but can’t feed their children!
Asking the leaders of the African Union to stand up for democracy is like asking the Republicans in the Senate in America to vote against Donald Trump! Even though they know it’s the right thing to do, they dare not, for fear of reprisal. Make no mistake about it, it is well documented about the terror and violence that France has inflicted upon Africa and its colonies for not being obedient to their “Master!”
It is also worth noting, France would become a third world economy without the wealth it extorts from Africa. Chirac and other former French presidents have stated this themselves! Because of this extortion by France of Africa, China has been allowed to come in and buy up valuable land, because France takes at minimum $500 billion dollars yearly out of the Motherland and requires its colonies to deposit into France’s Central Bank! Not to mention the uranium it has unlimited access and first rights to from its colony Niger, which provides uranium for pennies on the dollar for France’s nuclear power plants, supplying 77% of France’s electricity!
Obviously, Africa is paralyzed, gripped with fear and has nowhere to turn for help! However, there is hope and help on the horizon, probably from a most unlikely source – Your long lost brothers and sisters who were sold and stole from the Motherland.
Our #AFRICAMATTERS Campaign is underway, and we are uniting and building coalitions with the International Institute for African Scholars, the International Institute for African Scholars Diaspora, Human Rights Defence Group International, COSUA and hopefully the WNBA/NBA along with Black Lives Matter and with the Reverend Al Sharpton and the National Action Network and all the Black Churches in America.
We are challenging the Biden Administration along with their new Ambassador to the United Nations to address this matter now and not at the next African Union Summit! We will see how much Africa really matters to this administration. We in America, see and hear your cry Mother Africa and we want you to know, we are here with you, we love you and will fight for you to the end!
#AFRICAMATTERS
Written by
Director Peter W. Sherrill
Human Rights Defence Group International (HRDGI)
Dr. Cheryldene Cook
IIAS International Institute for African Scholars
