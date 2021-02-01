ENOUGH IS ENOUGH FRANCE – TAKE YOUR KNEE OFF AFRICA’S NECK
As the UN and EU turns blind eye to decades of socio-economic exploitation by France in Africa – Human Rights Defence Group calls for France’s expulsionRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world watched in horror as George Floyd laid on the ground for nearly nine minutes and that officer smiled and continued to keep his knee on his neck, ultimately leading to his death, so too is Africa crying out for France to take it’s knee off of its neck, while the United Nations and European Union stand by while France continues to exploit and extort Africa economically, politically and militarily.
Unsurprisingly, however, “Nearly 60 years after being given their independence by France, the former African colonies are still crying out for France to get its knee off of their neck, as France continues to brutalize and terrorize its former colonies to maintain control of all the gold, platinum, diamonds, uranium, oil and the endless wealth of Africa,” says Peter W. Sherrill, the newest member of the Human Rights Defence Group International and 2020 Presidential Write in candidate.
Imagine having been told you are free, like when Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 only to eventually find out, your new found freedom has been replaced by something called the Black Codes by Lincoln’s Vice President, Andrew Johnson, a Democrat and Segregationist, and first President ever to be impeached, who became President after Lincoln’s assassination – Basically allowing white slave owners to have their property (slaves) returned to them.
Imagine, after the Emancipation Proclamation, being given your freedom and the right to vote, and you are still getting lynched while trying to vote and police are killing you in the street like animals, compelling the need for the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Act 100 years later, because your oppressor still refuses to take their knee off your neck and 50 years after that, they still have their knee on your neck.
Unfortunately, we do know what it’s like to have a knee on our neck for hundreds of years and this is why Sherrill is calling on all African Americans to unite like we did during the Civil Rights Act in the 50’s and 60’s, and as we did for George Floyd nearly one year ago, and demand that France take its knee off of Africa’s neck, economically, politically and especially militarily.
It is a known fact that without the continued exploitation of its alleged former colonies, France’s economy which is presently 6th in the world, would rank about 15th in the world economies. However, with the continued, mandatory deposit of 65% of these African Countries’ reserves, and another 20% for liabilities, totaling 85%, estimated to be $500 billion dollars annually being deposited directly into France’s Central Bank over the last 60 years, our brothers and sisters in Africa are crying out just like George Floyd, as the United Nations and the European Union standby like the accomplices of the Minneapolis police force did while their fellow comrade killed George Floyd.
Even Chirac, the former president of France has been quoted as saying “Without Africa, France would slide down into the rank of a third world power.” One way France maintains control of all 55 countries of Africa is through the African Union, where four of the last five Chairpersons of the Commission, have been former French colonies.
In the upcoming election in the first week of February for a new Chair, the incumbent from Chad, Faki is running unopposed, even though the head of COSUA, Advocate Sarfo Abebrese has amassed 28 million signatures to petition the Commission to postpone the election and re open the nomination to have a truer representation of the continent. The current Chair from Chad, Faki, considered to be a puppet of Macron of France, has blatantly disregarded the outcries of the people.
Ironically, it was due to the reopening of the nomination process which allowed Faki, the current Chair, to be elected to his current position. Rumor has it that Faki and France are terrified to reopen the nomination process because the former Ambassador of the African Union to the United States, Dr. Arikanna Chihombori Quao, may run if nominations are reopened. In 2019 the Ambassador was fired by Faki allegedly by orders from Macron, for criticizing France’s exploitation of its former colonies.
France has also been able to maintain control through extreme violence. For example, when Guinea demanded its independence in 1958, France destroyed its schools, nurseries, public administration buildings, cars, books, medicine, research instruments, killed its animals, and burned and/or poisoned its food held in warehouses. A signal to any of the other colonies who may have any thoughts to demand independence or not agree to sign the Colonialization Pact.
France also has first right of refusal for any natural resources found in its former colonies. For example, Niger, a former colony has to sell all of its uranium to France dirt cheap. Why? Because 77% of France’s electricity is from nuclear power plants which need uranium to operate. Imagine if France had to actually pay the market value for uranium to Niger! Niger would be a very wealthy nation instead of impoverished by France.
Enough is enough is enough! France your reign of socio-economic exploitation in Africa is over! You will take your knee off of our brothers and sisters neck in Africa. Just like the African Americans with our fellow Americans united the world on behalf of the brutal killing of George Floyd and were responsible for removing Donald Trump from office and taking back the Senate, we will unite to remove you from Africa. You can fight like Donald Trump did to stay in power, but in the name of democracy and freedom you will leave Africa now!
The Human Rights Defence Group International is demanding the Biden Administration and the new Ambassador of the United States to the United Nations, bring France up on charges of “Crimes against humanity” of its former colonies in Africa.
