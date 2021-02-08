PureCycle Technologies Appoints Tamsin Ettefagh As Vice President of Industry Relations
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureCycle Technologies has announced today that Tamsin Ettefagh has joined the revolutionary plastics recycling company as Vice President of Industry Relations. Ms. Ettefagh has over 32 years of experience in the areas of recycling and plastics recycling, including implementing a recycling collection program, running the recycling operations for a manufacturing recycling facility, purchasing raw materials, and selling recycled resins for plastic recycling companies. Previous to PureCycle, she worked as a Senior Consultant both in an independent capacity and for major consulting firms in the plastics recycling space, focusing on strategy and implementation to advancements in process, primarily in polyolefins. She has consulted for agencies, banks, potential plastic manufacturers on market conditions, types of supply, and how to evolve and diversify markets for recycled resins.
Ms. Ettefagh has been an avid public speaker at conferences, symposiums, and in webinars for the past 25 years, and served on several Boards, including the Sustainable Packaging Coalition from 2019 to 2020. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Texas A&M University.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycletech.com.
Contact Information
Amy Jo Clark, Director of Corporate Communications
Ms. Ettefagh has been an avid public speaker at conferences, symposiums, and in webinars for the past 25 years, and served on several Boards, including the Sustainable Packaging Coalition from 2019 to 2020. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Texas A&M University.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycletech.com.
Contact Information
Amy Jo Clark, Director of Corporate Communications
PureCycle Technologies
email us here