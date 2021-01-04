PureCycle Technologies Appoints Dustin Olson as Chief Manufacturing Officer
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Olson will be based out of PureCycle Technologies’ global headquarters in Orlando.
PureCycle Technologies has announced today that Dustin Olson has joined the revolutionary plastics recycling company as Chief Manufacturing Officer. He held multiple senior leader roles in manufacturing, commercial, and business support functions across refining, commodity chemicals, and specialty polymer business units while living in the United States, the Netherlands, and China.
As a business leader based in Shanghai with responsibilities for Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, and India specialty polymer business units, Dustin led the successful regional integration of two major companies, achieved year-over-year financial growth, and built a strong organizational and project foundation. Prior activities and achievements include successful completion of major turnarounds (>$200MM), start-up of small, mid-sized, and large-scale new construction projects, and two new business start-up activities. He won several local and external recognitions, including the 2015 Coker person of the year for his work to implement a novel process safety innovation within the Refining Coking Technology.
Olson holds a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla, a masters in chemical engineering from the University of Houston, and a masters in business administration from Rice University. He strongly supports numerous educational endeavors as a Board Member for the Industrial Advisor Counsel at the University of Missouri-Rolla Department of Chemical Engineering (2009-12), the Rice University Jones School Alumni (2010-13), and the Steeleville High School Foundation (current).
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. Our proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market.
Amy Jo Clark, Director of Corporate Communications
