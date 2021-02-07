Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission to meet Feb. 10

The Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission will meet for its regular business meeting at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10. The meeting will be held via video conference. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached meeting agenda.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the commission secretary at (307) 777-4015 or by email at Commission Secretary. Meeting materials are available on the commission’s website.

