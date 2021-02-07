Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Game and Fish reminds anglers to be diligent on the ice

Wind and warm weather are affecting ice safety this year

Lander -

Anglers are urged to use caution when trekking out onto the ice. Fluctuating water levels in reservoirs, wind, and warm weather are all impacting ice conditions this winter. In planning for your adventures on the ice, please be aware of recent weather conditions and temperatures in the area and scout out the lake you wish to fish for wet spots, open water, and pressure ridges - all of these areas signify dangerous ice conditions and should be avoided. 

With variable ice conditions across the state and rapidly changing conditions, anglers are urged to check the thickness of the ice before venturing onto it, and continuing to check every 100 to 150 feet. Four inches of clear ice is usually safe for activities on foot. Much thicker ice is needed for large gatherings or vehicles. 

Remember to wear a lifejacket or personal flotation device and carry ice safety picks. Ice cleats are also a good idea. Go out with a fishing partner, let someone know your plans, and keep a throw rope handy in case someone falls in.

Anglers venturing on fishing trips this winter should also keep in mind the Fishing Regulations and the Special Winter Ice Fishing Provisions, available on the Game and Fish website, regional offices, and Cheyenne Headquarters.

- WGFD -

 

