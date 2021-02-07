Nonresident elk hunting applications deadline approaching

Spring turkey deadline also looms

1/25/2021 9:47:23 PM

Cheyenne - Nonresident elk hunters only have a few more days to finalize their hunting plans and submit applications for 2021. The deadline for nonresident elk applications is Feb. 1, and hunters must apply online. Tentative season information is also available on the Game and Fish Hunt Planner. Nonresident elk hunters can modify or withdraw their existing applications until May 10.

Feb. 1 is also the deadline for resident and nonresident spring turkey licenses, with an opportunity to modify or withdraw applications until Feb. 3. Draw results for spring turkey will tentatively be available Feb. 18.

People with application questions can call (307) 777-4600.

