Central Flyway Council to meet March 8

Cheyenne - The annual spring meeting Central Flyway Council will be held virtually beginning at 11 a.m. CT March 8. The meeting will be held as part of the annual North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference. An agenda of the planned discussion will be posted on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife website. Anyone interested in the business of the Central Flyway Council who would like to attend the meeting can contact Council Chairwoman Angi Bruce, deputy director of external operations at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department by emailing angela.bruce@wyo.gov. The purpose of the Central Flyway Council is to provide leadership in the international conservation of migratory game birds and build partnerships among public and private groups interested in this valuable wildlife resource.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners manage migratory birds based largely on routes the birds follow as they migrate between nesting and wintering areas. Based on those routes, four administrative Flyways — Atlantic, Mississippi, Central and Pacific — were established in North America to facilitate management of migratory birds and their habitats. Each flyway has a Council, consisting of representatives from each state, provincial and territorial agency within that Flyway.

The Central Flyway was formed in 1948 and consists of wildlife management agency representatives from Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories.

