An upcoming prescribed burn will help Whiskey Mountain bighorn sheep

Lander - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in coordination with the Shoshone National Forest, will be conducting a prescribed burn on Trail Lake Meadow in the Torrey Valley. Trail Lake Meadow is within the Whiskey Basin Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) south of Dubois. The burn will take place in the late winter or early spring of 2021, and some travel in the area will be limited.

During ignition activities, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will limit public travel on Trail Lake Road above the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp to ensure public safety and mitigate any congestion that may interfere with fire management. It is anticipated that Trail Lake Road will be closed for approximately three hours.

This burn is part of a multi-year effort identified in the Whiskey Mountain Bighorn Sheep Plan to improve bighorn sheep habitat on and around the Whiskey Basin WHMA. The fire will precede farming activities that will serve to improve supplemental winter forage for bighorn sheep.

For more information, please contact Habitat and Access Supervisor Brian Parker at 307-332-2688.

