Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,120 in the last 365 days.

An upcoming prescribed burn will help Whiskey Mountain bighorn sheep

Brian Parker 307-332-2688

February 02, 2021

Sign Up up for our newsletter

Lander - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in coordination with the Shoshone National Forest, will be conducting a prescribed burn on Trail Lake Meadow in the Torrey Valley. Trail Lake Meadow is within the Whiskey Basin Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) south of Dubois. The burn will take place in the late winter or early spring of 2021, and some travel in the area will be limited.  

During ignition activities, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will limit public travel on Trail Lake Road above the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp to ensure public safety and mitigate any congestion that may interfere with fire management. It is anticipated that Trail Lake Road will be closed for approximately three hours. 

This burn is part of a multi-year effort identified in the Whiskey Mountain Bighorn Sheep Plan to improve bighorn sheep habitat on and around the Whiskey Basin WHMA. The fire will precede farming activities that will serve to improve supplemental winter forage for bighorn sheep.  

For more information, please contact Habitat and Access Supervisor Brian Parker at 307-332-2688.  

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

An upcoming prescribed burn will help Whiskey Mountain bighorn sheep

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.