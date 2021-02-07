Jackson Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion

Jackson, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Louis Bosco, 42, of Jackson. Bosco was arrested Wednesday. His bond was set at $5,000.

On Monday, the Madison County Grand Jury indicted Bosco on one Class E felony count of tax evasion. The indictment alleges Bosco failed to pay more than $4,200 in sales tax.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This indictment underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Bosco could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jody Pickens’ office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###