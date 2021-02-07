Winter Storm Impacts Vaccine Appointments

Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced additional COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout downstate New York will suspend operations on Sunday, February 7 due to the impending winter storm. This follows the previously announced operation suspensions at the state-run mass vaccination sites at Jones Beach and Stony Brook. New Yorkers with testing or vaccination appointments at these sites will receive notification of these suspensions via text message and telephone. Appointments will be rescheduled for later in the week.

"Much of Downstate New York is expected to experience heavy snow and strong winds, creating the potential for dangerous travel conditions on Sunday. As we have already done at several state-run mass vaccination sites, we will be suspending operations at testing sites and community based 'pop up' vaccination sites to protect the safety of all those who work and have appointments at these locations," Governor Cuomo said. "Everyone with appointments can rest assured they will not lose their spots - all appointments will be rescheduled for later in the week and everyone will receive direct notification of these scheduling changes."

State-Run COVID-19 Test Sites

Operations at the following state-run COVID-19 testing sites will be suspended on February 7 due to the impending winter storm:

Glen Island in New Rochelle;

Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens;

Bronx Bay Plaza in the Bronx;

Lehman College in the Bronx;

Jones Beach on Long Island;

Stony Brook on Long Island;

Seaview Avenue on Staten Island; and

Fountain Avenue in Brooklyn.

New Yorkers with appointments scheduled on Sunday, February 7 will receive notice of the closure via text message and telephone. Appointments will be rescheduled for later in the week.

Community-Based 'Pop Up' Vaccination Sites

Seven community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites will also be postponed due to the storm and rescheduled for later in the week. Those eight sites include:

Abyssinian Baptist Church, 132 W 138th New York, NY 10030

BronxWorks, 1130 Grand Concourse, BX, 10456

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1376 Prospect Ave, Bronx, NY 10459

Castle Hill Houses, 625 Castle Hill Ave, The Bronx, NY 10473

Marble Hill Houses, 5365 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10463

First Baptist Church of Corona, 100-10 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst, NY 11369

United Revival Mennonite Church, 390 Melrose St, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Appointments at these community based 'pop up' vaccination sites are scheduled directly with the host site or partner providers SOMOS Community Care and Northwell Health. Those entities are notifying New Yorkers with appointments scheduled on Sunday, February 7 of these postponements and the new dates of operation via text message and telephone.

Additionally, the site at Christian Cultural Center is cancelling Sunday operations as they were able to extend hours and fulfill all appointments on Saturday.

State-Run Mass Vaccination Sites

As Governor Cuomo previously announced, the state-run mass vaccination sites at Jones Beach and Stony Brook on Long Island will also suspend operations on Sunday, February 7 due to winter weather. New Yorkers with appointments these sites will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination for later this week. As part of the rescheduling process and to the extent possible, timing of new appointments will be scheduled in alignment with the original appointment's time. If that new appointment time does not work for an individual given the change in day, they will be provided with a contact number to identify a different time that may work better for the individual.

Operations at the Westchester County Center, Yankee Stadium, Javits Center and Aqueduct Racetrack mass vaccination sites will continue as scheduled as those locations are located indoors and have the infrastructure and equipment in place to ensure New Yorkers with appointments can safely enter and exit the location. Operations at the remaining state-run mass vaccination sites throughout Upstate New York also remain unimpacted.