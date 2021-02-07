Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,042 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Hosting Industrial Hemp Forum Feb. 10-11

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting the 2021 Industrial Hemp Forum on Wednesday, February 10, and Thursday, February 11. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

The two-day virtual event is designed for anyone interested in hemp and hemp production. It is free to attend.

Forum topics include federal, state, and tribal regulations. There will also be discussions on plant breeding, agronomy, and marketing opportunities from researchers and businesses currently working on crop production. State and federal officials will also address financial and technical assistance for those interested in growing or processing hemp.

This will be the first year Minnesota’s Industrial Hemp Program will operate under a new, federally approved state plan that governs production and regulation. Prior to 2021, Minnesota had been operating under a pilot program.

For more information on the 2021 Industrial Hemp Forum and to register, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/hempforum.

###

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

You just read:

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Hosting Industrial Hemp Forum Feb. 10-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.