Minnesota Department of Agriculture Hosting Industrial Hemp Forum Feb. 10-11

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting the 2021 Industrial Hemp Forum on Wednesday, February 10, and Thursday, February 11. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

The two-day virtual event is designed for anyone interested in hemp and hemp production. It is free to attend.

Forum topics include federal, state, and tribal regulations. There will also be discussions on plant breeding, agronomy, and marketing opportunities from researchers and businesses currently working on crop production. State and federal officials will also address financial and technical assistance for those interested in growing or processing hemp.

This will be the first year Minnesota’s Industrial Hemp Program will operate under a new, federally approved state plan that governs production and regulation. Prior to 2021, Minnesota had been operating under a pilot program.

For more information on the 2021 Industrial Hemp Forum and to register, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/hempforum.

