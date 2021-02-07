Bayport Teacher Recognized for Agricultural Education

Brigid Sandager, a fifth-grade teacher at Anderson Elementary School in Bayport, has received the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) 2021 Outstanding Teacher Award.

Sandager helps her students explore science and agriculture through their own curiosity and creatively respond to their observations through journaling, collaboration, and technology.

Integrating agricultural education into her students’ curriculum strengthens classroom discussions by letting students examine the world around them and how choices made today affect the future, Sandager said.

“I hope the use of curriculum provided by Minnesota Ag in the Classroom expands students’ farm-to-plate knowledge and hopefully encourages them to look beyond how food is grown to the many other STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) career opportunities available through agriculture,” Sandager said.

All K-12 educators who creatively integrate agriculture into their curriculum are encouraged to apply for this award. Applications are reviewed by a committee of MAITC Foundation board members, who select the Outstanding Teacher Award recipient.

Sandager will receive a $500 stipend and up to $1,500 in expenses to attend the 2021 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Des Moines, Iowa in June.

The MAITC vision is for agriculture to be valued by all. The program is a 30-year established public/private partnership based at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Visit Minnesota Ag in the Classroom for more information and free educational resources.

