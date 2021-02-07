Virtual Public Input Meeting available February 11 on proposed improvements in Wahpeton

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available February 11, 2021 on the City of Wahpeton website at www.wahpeton.com, click "Downtown Street Project" under the public notice section of the site to be directed to the project material. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on February 11.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to five downtown streets adjacent to Dakota Avenue. 3rd Street, 6th Street, 9th Street, and 11th Street from Dakota Avenue to 2nd Avenue North and 4th Street South from Dakota Avenue to the railroad tracks. The project consists of reconstruction of the streets, lighting, sidewalks, water, sewer, storm sewer, and enhancements.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the City of Wahpeton and Interstate Engineering, Inc.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by February 26, 2021 to Mike Bassingthwaite, Interstate Engineering, Inc.; PO Box 667; Wahpeton, ND 58075. Email: mike.bassingthwaite@interstateeng.com Note “Virtual Public Input” in subject heading

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Mike Bassingthwaite 701-642-5521.

The City of Wahpeton will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Kyle Rogahn at 701-642-6565 or kyler@wahpeton.com.