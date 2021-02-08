SHAUN DENNIS COVINGTON MAKES BLACK HISTORY RELEASING FIRST GRAPHIC NOVEL ARASHI: PRINCE OF THE SKY + "UNCUT" VERSION

Arashi Prince Of The Sky Arashi Prince of The Sky "Uncut" Author: Shaun Dennis Covington aka Arashi Supanova

In-person book release and signing on Valentine’s Day at Toluca Lake Farmers Market

"Vibrate Higher. Set Your Self Free".” — Shaun Dennis Covington

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American recording artist and songwriter Shaun Dennis Covington will release his debut graphic novel “Arashi: Prince Of The Sky” on February 12th. The tale invites readers to follow Arashi and his sister Ishara on their journey to defeat the spirit of fear to save the world from its terrors and discover the dawn of love along the way. Arashi Supanova will be selling and signing books on February 14th at Toluca Lake.

Farmers Market, located at 10225 Riverside Drive, and other merchandise surrounding the fantasy coming of age story. The event will occur from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm with a live DJ set from DJ Jace spinning house and soca beats.

The book, entitled after Shaun’s artist moniker Arashi SupaNova, is just in time for black history month. It's fiction based and edited by Anthony Pierre Sherrill. Both the children’s and uncut versions of the book will concurrently release in digital and physical formats and available directly on Shaun’s website and Amazon’s book store. An audible version of chapter one titled Genesis is available now on Youtube to preview as well.

Covington narrates the audio version of chapter one Genesis to allow the listeners to become acclimated with the world he created and tell the unique story through his lens. The conviction in his voice and automated dialogue breathes life into the characters and the overall narrative. The character, named The Voice of Fear, is narrated by Nelson Monitoring. Visual artists Akira and Nickolas Vaughan [HBO’s We’re Here, Show UP! Immersive Dinner] are the illustrators that brought Shaun’s sketches to life for both book covers.

Outside of finishing his first novel, he recently finished co-writing for the soundtrack of a coming of age drama “Life Aint Like The Movies” [Robert Butler, Paul Bates, Cindy Williams, William C. Ingram] fall 2021 release and is currently crafting his debut album.

Connect with Shaun Convington:

Arashi: Prince of The Sky (Direct Website Purchase): arashisupanova.com

Arashi: Prince of The Sky + “Uncut”: Purchase Book

Arashi: Prince of the Sky, Chapter One: Genesis: Listen to Audible Chapter

Instagram: arashi_prince_of_the_sky & arashi_supanova

To schedule an interview or speaking request, please contact Rosa Veleno at rosa@megaentivision.com or (310) 910-6714).

Audible Version of Arashi Prince of The Sky: Chapter One