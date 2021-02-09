Founder of Crockett Law Group, Kevin Crockett, Selected Lifetime Member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum
The Most Prestigious Group of Trial Lawyers in the United States Welcome Kevin Crockett for His Success in SettlementsIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crockett Law Group is proud to announce that Founding Partner, Kevin Crockett, has been officially selected as a lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Nationally respected as one of California’s finest personal injury lawyers, Kevin Crockett joins the ranks of fewer than 1% of all lawyers in the country selected to the forum.
To be considered or selected into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, one must be an attorney who has acted as principal counsel in at least one case in which a verdict, award, or settlement in the amount of two million dollars was obtained. The fact of such an accomplishment is a strong and tangible indicator of exceptional experience, skill and diligence on the part of the attorney.
As Founding Partner of the Crockett Law Group, Kevin Crockett has dedicated his career to providing each client top-tier advice and service to ensure that their needs are met and they can have confidence in their legal team. While Kevin may be early on in his legal career, his performance, reputation, and work ethic state otherwise; and his acceptance into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum makes his prominence in personal injury law all the more evident.
“I am excited to have been recognized by the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. This honor enhances our firm's reputation as a preeminent personal injury law firm in California.”
- Kevin Crockett, Founding Partner of the Crockett Law Group
Previously named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch List in 2021, Kevin Crockett and the Crockett Law Group are rapidly gaining accolades both locally in California, and nationally. Through focusing on personal injury cases alone: car accidents, truck accidents, pedestrian accidents, bicycle accidents, motorcycle accidents, rideshare accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, and wrongful death claims; the Crockett Law Group is quickly becoming California’s premier personal injury law firm.
To learn more about Kevin Crockett, the Crockett Law Group, and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum please visit: https://crockettlawgroup.com/
About the Crockett Law Group
The Crockett Law Group is a personal injury law firm based out of Orange County, California. Founded in November 2020, the Crockett Law Group takes the typical perception of a personal injury law firm and flips it on its head. Focused and dedicated to the client and their needs, the Crockett Law Group rises above their larger-scale competition through personalized one-on-one counsel, which every client deserves. By focusing solely on personal injury cases, the Crockett Law Group has successfully narrowed down its niche to become the brand authority and thought leader in the personal injury law space, harnessing respect from both the media and the public. To date, the attorneys at the Crockett Law Group have helped over a thousand accident victims and recovered millions of dollars for their clients all over California.
