The Milk Bank and Baby Eyes Lactation Open Donor Milk Express Site and Milk Depot

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Baby Eyes Lactation has partnered with The Milk Bank to become Kentucky’s first Donor Milk Express (DMX) site as well as the 6th active Kentucky Milk Depot. The Milk Bank’s DMX program allows families of infants to purchase up to 40 ounces of pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) without a prescription, while a Milk Depot is a site where approved donor mothers can drop off frozen, surplus breast milk.

Quick access to PDHM allows parents of healthy newborns to supplement with human milk instead of formula, providing babies with a healthy start and parents with peace of mind. DMX is available to help bridge the gap between birth and establishing a successful breastfeeding routine.

The Milk Bank’s Executive Director, Freedom Kolb, “Amanda Aubrey and Baby Eyes Lactation have made an extraordinary commitment to maternal and child health by opening both a milk depot and donor milk express (DMX) site. Amanda’s leadership and partnership help to promote breastmilk donations to ensure that vulnerable babies across Louisville have access to lifesaving medical interventions. Additionally, she is helping to break down barriers to accessing donor milk whenever an infant is in need or a mothers’ supply is low or not available. The Milk Bank couldn’t be more excited to expand this meaningful public health collaboration.”

Amanda Aubrey, IBCLC, APRN, founder of Baby Eyes Lactation states, "My experiences, both personally and professionally, have led me to have a tremendous passion for lactation support. Being able to act as both a Milk Depot and Donor Milk Distribution site, for an organization that is special to me, is just one additional way for me to offer additional lactation support to my community.”

In the absence of an infant’s own mother’s milk, pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) offers many of the same benefits, such as optimal nutrition, easy digestibility, and immunologic protection against organisms and diseases. The Milk Bank aims to encourage breastfeeding mothers and provide PDHM for any infant or child with medical necessity. Breast milk collected by The Milk Bank is transported to their facility in Indianapolis to be pasteurized and distributed to NICUs and outpatient families throughout the Midwest.

Baby Eyes Lactation is located at 10639 Meeting Street, Suite 101, Prospect, KY 40059. Parents interested in purchasing PDHM should visit themilkbank.org/dmx to complete an order form. If families are interested in purchasing more than 40 ounces, they may consider becoming an outpatient.

About The Milk Bank

Founded in 2005, The Milk Bank was established to improve health outcomes for premature and ill infants, foster better health for children and decrease health care expenditures. The Milk Bank receives human milk from carefully screened donors, pasteurizes, freezes and distributes it throughout the United States. As a non-profit, community-supported entity, The Milk Bank is the first and only donor human milk bank in Indiana. The Milk Bank is a proud member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.

