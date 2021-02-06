The Milk Bank and Logansport Memorial Hospital Announce Milk Depot Opening

LOGANSPORT, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logansport Memorial Hospital (LMH) and The Milk Bank (TMB) are excited to announce that as of February 11th LMH will be an official Milk Depot site.

A Milk Depot is a site where approved donor mothers can drop off frozen, surplus breast milk. The milk is transported to The Milk Bank in Indianapolis to be pasteurized and distributed to NICUs and outpatient families throughout the Midwest. Ideal candidates for milk donors are non-smoking women in good general health who take limited or no medications or herbal supplements. For clarification on eligibility, contact The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or visit themilkbank.org/donate-milk.

The Milk Bank’s Executive Director, Freedom Kolb shared, "The Milk Bank is thrilled to partner with LMH. Their commitment to increasing the awareness of the life-saving benefits of human milk is essential to advancing public health throughout the central Indiana region. We are so proud to collaborate in the fight against infant mortality."

“We are proud to partner with The Milk Bank to be able to provide this unique service for parents and newborns here at Logansport Memorial Hospital,” said Jade Herr, Director of Obstetrics. “As a Baby-Friendly designated hospital, we are committed to doing everything we can to support moms and babies on their breastfeeding journey. That journey is different for each mom and baby, and it’s our job to help them navigate it.”

Jade went on to say, “We have a great team in place, with caring and supportive lactation consultants who can assist our moms as challenges come up along the way. When it’s difficult for a new mother to establish her own milk supply, this can still give her baby the unmatched nutrition and benefits of breastmilk until she is producing milk on her own."

In the absence of an infant’s own mother’s milk, pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) offers many of the same benefits, such as optimal nutrition, easy digestibility, and immunologic protection against organisms and diseases. The Milk Bank aims to encourage breastfeeding mothers and provide PDHM for any infant or child with medical necessity.

About The Milk Bank

The Milk Bank was established to improve health outcomes for premature and ill infants, foster better health for children and decrease health care expenditures. The Milk Bank receives human milk from carefully screened donors, pasteurizes, freezes and distributes it throughout the United States. As a non-profit, community-supported entity, The Milk Bank is the first and only donor human milk bank in Indiana. The Milk Bank is a proud member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.

About Logansport Memorial Hospital

Logansport Memorial Hospital is a county-owned, not-for-profit, regional medical center serving people in Cass County and surrounding communities in north-central Indiana. We offer a wide range of essential healthcare treatments and services—inpatient and outpatient—at our main campus facility located in Logansport, and at our clinic facilities in Peru, Rochester, and Camden. To learn more about LMH history, management and services, visit the website at www.logansportmemorial.org.

###