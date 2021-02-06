Anthony Ardizzone Announces Successful Merger - Launches Legacy Built Investments and Construction
Successful merger of Zzone Construction and The Monolith Investments launches a new company!
This is the future of transparent property investments! By offering direct access to the plans, the figures, and offering in-house construction - it's going to be a home-run for everyone involved!”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the successful merger of Zzone Construction and The Monolith Investments, owner Anthony Ardizzone has big plans for his new company - Legacy Built Investments and Construction. By combining his two successful companies, he can now offer an efficient and more synergistic way for clients to invest in unique properties around the nation.
Zzoneco was a multifunctional, entrepreneurial acquisition and development team that excels in the self-storage industry. Zzoneco is a privately held, vertically integrated, commercial real estate company. Zzoneco develops, acquires, and constructs income-producing real estate assets in Arizona and Colorado and is quickly expanding across the western USA. For over 40 years, the family business of self-storage has had a pronounced impact in Arizona. In the last 12 years, the company directive and mission statement has specifically focused on the discipline of true air-conditioned and heated high tech self-storage facilities. Through both private and institutional capital, the company has evolved into producing class "A", high tech storage facilities that have gained national recognition. The Monolith Investments is an arm of Zzoneco and is a full-service self-storage design, development, and investment company. With a 36-year solid foundation in commercial real estate development, we offer an unparalleled level of value and service in developing and constructing high end, high security, internal climate-controlled self-storage facilities.
Now that the merger has been successfully completed, owner Anthony Ardizzone wants to convey that his Legacy Built will focus primarily on the client's ability to easily invest in high-return properties around the country directly through his new website.
"It's really all about transparency - when Legacy Built Investments and Construction first launched I knew that I wanted to be able to personally interact with clients. I am adding a feature to my website to directly book appointments to speak with me about projects, investments, and how it all works" - Anthony Ardizzone
