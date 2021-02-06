New opinions: Feb. 3

The Supreme Court has issued 2 new opinions. The summaries are below.
To see an opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.
See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions
|
Munzal v. State 2021 ND 14 Docket No.: 20200216 Filing Date: 2/3/2021 Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: An order denying an application for post-conviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (7).
|
Matter of Didier 2021 ND 13 Docket No.: 20200217 Filing Date: 2/3/2021 Case Type: CIVIL COMMIT OF SEXUAL PREDATOR Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A district court order denying request for discharge from civil commitment as a sexually dangerous individual is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).