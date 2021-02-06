ND court system releases 2020 annual report

The 2020 annual report for the North Dakota court system, Voices of the Pandemic, has been posted.

This year’s report chronicles the court system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes virtual court hearings, remote recording capability, suspending trials, managing a remote workforce, and making changes to courtroom designs.

The North Dakota Courts Annual Report also provides statistics and information on all court system activity, including caseload data for the North Dakota Supreme Court and the district courts.

Read the 2020 annual report: /Media/Default/Court%20Administration/Annual-Report/new_2020_ARreport_edits.pdf