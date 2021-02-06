Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Firewood Quarantine Rulemaking Hearing

Tuesday, February 02, 2021 | 03:22pm

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) will hold a public rulemaking hearing regarding a new chapter for Firewood Quarantine on Feb. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. CST.

The meeting will be held at the Porter Building on Ellington Agricultural Center at 436 Hogan Rd. in Nashville, Tenn. and is open to the public to attend.

This new chapter will establish a quarantine to restrict movement of firewood to protect the agricultural interests of the state. Given the multitude of possible pests and disease, their potential to spread with movement of untreated firewood, and their propensity to cause rapid damage once moved, untreated firewood poses a significant risk to landscapes and commercial lumber and plant industries in Tennessee.

Chapters and Rules that will be covered include definition of quarantine areas, conditions for movement and stop movement orders, inspections, and violations.

For more information, contact David Waddell at 615-837-5331 or david.waddell@tn.gov.

Firewood Quarantine Rulemaking Hearing

