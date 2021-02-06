Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,159 in the last 365 days.

Contraband Arrest At TCIX

ONLY - A Mississippi truck driver faces several charges, including Introduction of Contraband, after being arrested Thursday, January 28th at Turney Center Industrial Complex (TCIX).

Antonio Warlick, out of Tupelo, Mississippi, was driving a delivery truck to the TCIX hardwood flooring plant.  During a routine search of the truck, officers smelled marijuana.  Following the scent, a backpack in the truck’s cab and was found to contain marijuana, a white powder substance, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Warlick was immediately arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to resale, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  Warlick’s bond is set at $30,000.

TDOC’s non-negotiable mission is to operate safe and secure prisons and provide effective community supervision in order to enhance public safety.  TDOC encourages anyone with information about potential security concerns or contraband to call the department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line, 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).

You just read:

Contraband Arrest At TCIX

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.