Contraband Arrest At TCIX

ONLY - A Mississippi truck driver faces several charges, including Introduction of Contraband, after being arrested Thursday, January 28th at Turney Center Industrial Complex (TCIX).

Antonio Warlick, out of Tupelo, Mississippi, was driving a delivery truck to the TCIX hardwood flooring plant. During a routine search of the truck, officers smelled marijuana. Following the scent, a backpack in the truck’s cab and was found to contain marijuana, a white powder substance, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Warlick was immediately arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to resale, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Warlick’s bond is set at $30,000.

