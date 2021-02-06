Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,223 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks; DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B500231

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2021, 1957 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Munger St, New Haven VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Luke Freidin

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/05/2021 at approximately 1957 hours, Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle roll over on Munger St in the Town of New Haven, Vermont.  Troopers identified the operator as Luke Freidin (24) of New Haven.

While speaking with Freidin, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Freidin was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI #1. Freidin was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Freidin received a civil suspension and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/21 at 1230 hrs

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks; DUI#1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.