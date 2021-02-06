New Haven Barracks; DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B500231

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2021, 1957 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Munger St, New Haven VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Luke Freidin

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/05/2021 at approximately 1957 hours, Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle roll over on Munger St in the Town of New Haven, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Luke Freidin (24) of New Haven.

While speaking with Freidin, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Freidin was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI #1. Freidin was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Freidin received a civil suspension and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/21 at 1230 hrs

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.