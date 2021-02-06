New Haven Barracks; DUI#1
CASE#: 21B500231
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/05/2021, 1957 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Munger St, New Haven VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Luke Freidin
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/05/2021 at approximately 1957 hours, Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle roll over on Munger St in the Town of New Haven, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Luke Freidin (24) of New Haven.
While speaking with Freidin, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Freidin was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI #1. Freidin was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Freidin received a civil suspension and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/21 at 1230 hrs
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.