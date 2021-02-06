Update: Middlesex Barracks / Missing person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21A300437
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12:17 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Calais, Vermont
INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person
MISSING: Alexys Grundy
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Alexys has been located safety.
***Initial news release, 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021***
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager who is believed to have run away from her home in Calais.
Alexys Grundy was last seen leaving the residence in Calais around midnight Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Troopers from the Field Force Division were notified at about 12:17 a.m. Tuesday and began an investigation. Detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations joined the case on Thursday, Feb. 4. Grundy may have ties to the Burlington and St. Albans areas.
Police ask that anyone with information about Grundy’s whereabouts call Detective Sgt. Amber Keener at the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.