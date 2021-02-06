Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 8, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Monday, February 8, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 3     SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY ACT     (CANDELARIA)

*SB 27     PRESERVATION OF HOUSING     (RODRIGUEZ)

For public participation send an email to SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed, chosen on a first come, first served basis. All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing “for” or “against”. The deadline is 24 hours prior to meeting start time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you wish to provide written comments please send them to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov. All Committee Members will have access to our written comments.

Capital Outlay

     Review of 2021 Capital Outlay Requests and LFC

     Staff Framework

     Status of Outstanding Capital Funds and Projects

           Steve Olson, Fiscal Analyst, LFC

           Linda Kehoe, LFC Consultant

(505) Cultural Affairs Department    (Martinez, J./Perea)

           Debra Garcia y Griego, Secretary

Overview of Judiciary Appropriations

     Michael Vigil, Chief Justice

     Arthur Pepin, Administrative Office of the Courts

(231-243) District Courts     (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(244) Bernalillo County Metro Court     (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(251-265) District Attorneys     (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

           Diana Luce, 5th District Attorney and President of the District Attorneys’ Association

           Henry Valdez, Director, Administrative Office of the District Attorneys

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(790) Department of Public Safety     (Rabin/Jimenez)

          Tim Q. Johnson, Acting Secretary

(770) Corrections Department     (Rabin/Jimenez)

          Alisha Tafoya, Secretary

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission     (Wan/Miner)

          John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department     (Wan/Miner)

          Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(631) Workforce Solutions Department     (Bachechi/Miller)

          Bill McCamley, Secretary

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department     (Klundt/Densmore)

          Katrina Hotrum Lopez, Secretary

(805) Department of Transportation      (Jorgensen/Jimenez)

          Michael Sandoval, Secretary

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Special Supplemental Deficiency and Information Technology Request and Appropriations (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 103     RESTRICTING USE OF NEONICOTINOID PESTICIDE     (STEWART)

SB 86     USE OF WATER FOR OIL & GAS OPERATIONS     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 132     PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW HOMES     (SOULES)

SB 82     RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE     (STEINBORN)

SB 113     WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM     (SOULES)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 8 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 8:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 137     NMFA WATER PROJECTS     (CERVANTES)

SB 212     INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS     (WIRTH)

SB 155     ENERGY TRANSMISSION AUTHORITY CHANGES     (TALLMAN)

SB 156     RATEPAYER RELIEF ACT     (SOULES)

SB 243     REMOVE SOME SOLAR ENERGY GRT DEDUCTIONS     (HICKEY)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, February 10 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 135     OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP ACT     (O’NEILL/GARRATT)

SB 151     EDUCATIONAL LOAN REPAYMENT     (GALLEGOS)

SB 159     TEACHER LOAN REPAYMENT     (GALLEGOS)

SB 169     CREATE HIGHER ED COORDINATING COUNCIL     (GONZALES)

SB 170     FINANCIAL LITERACY SCHOOL CREDIT     (HEMPHILL)

*SB 171     ON-CAMPUS ED. IN PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY     (GALLEGOS)

SB 177     UNM HOSPITAL STRUCTURING     (MUÑOZ)

SB 206     AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS FUNDING     (TALLMAN)

SB 210     ETHNIC STUDIES EDUCATION     (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 225     USE OF SOME REVENUE FOR SCHOOL FUNDING     (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 7 at 5:00 p.m.  You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 228     UNM CHICANO STUDIES DEPT.     (LOPEZ)

SB 233     STUDENT BILL OF RIGHTS     (LOPEZ)

SB 234     LOTTERY FOR HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS     (PIRTLE)

SB 236     INDEPENDENT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY COLLEGE     (KERNAN)

SB 237     CHARTER SCHOOL DUTIES     (LOPEZ)

SB 240     VOCATIONAL TRAINING SCHOLARSHIP ACT     (PIRTLE)

SB 248     ANONYMOUS REPORTING IN SCHOOLS     (NEVILLE)

SB 253     HIGHER ED DEPT. LIBRARIES     (PINTO)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 9 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 140     CHILD SUPPORT CHANGES     (KERNAN)

SB 141     PROBATION & PAROLE SANCTIONS     (DUHIGG)

SB 142     THREAT OF SHOOTING     (BRANDT)

SB 145     AGENCY SUNSET DATES     (BURT)

SB 146     STATE DEFENSE FORCE     (BURT)

For public participation send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 8 at 8:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. 

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 204     RURAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT     (PADILLA)

SB 257     DELINQUENCY PLACEMENTS     (PADILLA)

SB 273     DEFINITION OF RURAL LIBRARY     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 278     STATE INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT     (SHENDO)

SB 209     NATIVE AMERICAN FILM FUNDING     (PINTO)

SB 284     CONSERVANCY DISTRICT ELECTION PROCEDURES     (IVEY-SOTO)

For public participation send an email to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 8 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

New Mexico Sentencing Commission

     The Honorable Justice Edward Chavez (Retired), Chairman

     Linda Freeman, Executive Director

     Douglas Carver, Deputy Director

SB 75     STATE AGENCY DISCLOSURE OF SENSITIVE INFO     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Representing, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less.  Deadline to respond is Sunday, February 7 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SJR 3     ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/FERRARY)

SB 100     MAJOR & MINOR PARTY BALLOT NOMINATIONS     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 196     CHILDREN’S CODE REFORM TASK FORCE     (LOPEZ/HERRERA

SJM 1     FUND BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION     (PINTO)

SJM 2     FEDERAL GOV’T PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES     (PINTO)

*SB 286     EMERGENCY CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION PROCEDURE     (IVEY-SOTO)

*SB 254     FILLING U.S. REPRESENTATIVE VACANCIES     (MOORES)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 7 at 4:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE  – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 53     PROCUREMENT CHANGES     (O’NEILL/MAESTAS)

*SB 5     LOCAL EC. DEV. PROJECT CHANGES     (MUÑOZ)

SB 62     HEALTH CARE PRECEPTOR INCOME TAX CREDIT     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 66     PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS     (SOULES)

*SB 72     ELECTRIC GENERATION PROJECT REQUIREMENTS     (NEVILLE)

SB 73     CERTAIN FEES TO MOTOR TRANSPORTATION FEE FUND     (JARAMILLO)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 9 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

