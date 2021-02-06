Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 8, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Monday, February 8, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 3 SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY ACT (CANDELARIA)

*SB 27 PRESERVATION OF HOUSING (RODRIGUEZ)

For public participation send an email to SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed, chosen on a first come, first served basis. All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing “for” or “against”. The deadline is 24 hours prior to meeting start time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you wish to provide written comments please send them to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov. All Committee Members will have access to our written comments.

Capital Outlay

Review of 2021 Capital Outlay Requests and LFC

Staff Framework

Status of Outstanding Capital Funds and Projects

Steve Olson, Fiscal Analyst, LFC

Linda Kehoe, LFC Consultant

(505) Cultural Affairs Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Debra Garcia y Griego, Secretary

Overview of Judiciary Appropriations

Michael Vigil, Chief Justice

Arthur Pepin, Administrative Office of the Courts

(231-243) District Courts (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(244) Bernalillo County Metro Court (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(251-265) District Attorneys (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

Diana Luce, 5th District Attorney and President of the District Attorneys’ Association

Henry Valdez, Director, Administrative Office of the District Attorneys

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(790) Department of Public Safety (Rabin/Jimenez)

Tim Q. Johnson, Acting Secretary

(770) Corrections Department (Rabin/Jimenez)

Alisha Tafoya, Secretary

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (Wan/Miner)

John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (Wan/Miner)

Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Bachechi/Miller)

Bill McCamley, Secretary

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Densmore)

Katrina Hotrum Lopez, Secretary

(805) Department of Transportation (Jorgensen/Jimenez)

Michael Sandoval, Secretary

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Special Supplemental Deficiency and Information Technology Request and Appropriations (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 103 RESTRICTING USE OF NEONICOTINOID PESTICIDE (STEWART)

SB 86 USE OF WATER FOR OIL & GAS OPERATIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 132 PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW HOMES (SOULES)

SB 82 RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE (STEINBORN)

SB 113 WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM (SOULES)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 8 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 8:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 137 NMFA WATER PROJECTS (CERVANTES)

SB 212 INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS (WIRTH)

SB 155 ENERGY TRANSMISSION AUTHORITY CHANGES (TALLMAN)

SB 156 RATEPAYER RELIEF ACT (SOULES)

SB 243 REMOVE SOME SOLAR ENERGY GRT DEDUCTIONS (HICKEY)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, February 10 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 135 OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP ACT (O’NEILL/GARRATT)

SB 151 EDUCATIONAL LOAN REPAYMENT (GALLEGOS)

SB 159 TEACHER LOAN REPAYMENT (GALLEGOS)

SB 169 CREATE HIGHER ED COORDINATING COUNCIL (GONZALES)

SB 170 FINANCIAL LITERACY SCHOOL CREDIT (HEMPHILL)

*SB 171 ON-CAMPUS ED. IN PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY (GALLEGOS)

SB 177 UNM HOSPITAL STRUCTURING (MUÑOZ)

SB 206 AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS FUNDING (TALLMAN)

SB 210 ETHNIC STUDIES EDUCATION (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 225 USE OF SOME REVENUE FOR SCHOOL FUNDING (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 7 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 228 UNM CHICANO STUDIES DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 233 STUDENT BILL OF RIGHTS (LOPEZ)

SB 234 LOTTERY FOR HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS (PIRTLE)

SB 236 INDEPENDENT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY COLLEGE (KERNAN)

SB 237 CHARTER SCHOOL DUTIES (LOPEZ)

SB 240 VOCATIONAL TRAINING SCHOLARSHIP ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 248 ANONYMOUS REPORTING IN SCHOOLS (NEVILLE)

SB 253 HIGHER ED DEPT. LIBRARIES (PINTO)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 9 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 140 CHILD SUPPORT CHANGES (KERNAN)

SB 141 PROBATION & PAROLE SANCTIONS (DUHIGG)

SB 142 THREAT OF SHOOTING (BRANDT)

SB 145 AGENCY SUNSET DATES (BURT)

SB 146 STATE DEFENSE FORCE (BURT)

For public participation send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 8 at 8:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 204 RURAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT (PADILLA)

SB 257 DELINQUENCY PLACEMENTS (PADILLA)

SB 273 DEFINITION OF RURAL LIBRARY (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 278 STATE INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT (SHENDO)

SB 209 NATIVE AMERICAN FILM FUNDING (PINTO)

SB 284 CONSERVANCY DISTRICT ELECTION PROCEDURES (IVEY-SOTO)

For public participation send an email to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 8 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

New Mexico Sentencing Commission

The Honorable Justice Edward Chavez (Retired), Chairman

Linda Freeman, Executive Director

Douglas Carver, Deputy Director

SB 75 STATE AGENCY DISCLOSURE OF SENSITIVE INFO (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Representing, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less. Deadline to respond is Sunday, February 7 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SJR 3 ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA (SEDILLO LOPEZ/FERRARY)

SB 100 MAJOR & MINOR PARTY BALLOT NOMINATIONS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 196 CHILDREN’S CODE REFORM TASK FORCE (LOPEZ/HERRERA

SJM 1 FUND BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION (PINTO)

SJM 2 FEDERAL GOV’T PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES (PINTO)

*SB 286 EMERGENCY CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION PROCEDURE (IVEY-SOTO)

*SB 254 FILLING U.S. REPRESENTATIVE VACANCIES (MOORES)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 7 at 4:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 53 PROCUREMENT CHANGES (O’NEILL/MAESTAS)

*SB 5 LOCAL EC. DEV. PROJECT CHANGES (MUÑOZ)

SB 62 HEALTH CARE PRECEPTOR INCOME TAX CREDIT (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 66 PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS (SOULES)

*SB 72 ELECTRIC GENERATION PROJECT REQUIREMENTS (NEVILLE)

SB 73 CERTAIN FEES TO MOTOR TRANSPORTATION FEE FUND (JARAMILLO)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 9 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

