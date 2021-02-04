Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,253 in the last 365 days.

ND court system releases 2020 annual report

The 2020 annual report for the North Dakota court system, Voices of the Pandemic, has been posted.

This year’s report chronicles the court system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes virtual court hearings, remote recording capability, suspending trials, managing a remote workforce, and making changes to courtroom designs.

The North Dakota Courts Annual Report also provides statistics and information on all court system activity, including caseload data for the North Dakota Supreme Court and the district courts.

Read the 2020 annual report: /Media/Default/Court%20Administration/Annual-Report/new_2020_ARreport_edits.pdf

You just read:

ND court system releases 2020 annual report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.