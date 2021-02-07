In the High Return Fintech Finance Sector, is Lion Group Holding, Ltd. (Stock Symbol: LGHL) the Next TIGR or FUTU?

LGHL .....Ringing the Nasdaq Bell LGHL LGHL TIGR Chart FUTU Chart

In the High Return Fintech Finance Sector, Could Lion Group Holding, Ltd. (Stock Symbol: LGHL) be the Next TIGR or FUTU?

Lion Group Holding LTD. (NASDAQ:LGHL)

This acquisition will bridge the gap between traditional financial markets and the crypto asset market, providing a simple and secure crypto trading platform for our clients” — Chunning Wang

KOWLOON BAY, HONG KONG, CHINA, February 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the High Return Fintech Finance Sector , Could Lion Group Holding , Ltd. (Stock Symbol: LGHL) be the Next TIGR or FUTU?- Early-Stage NASDAQ Listed Fintech Holdings Company looks like it has Plenty of Room for Share Price Appreciation.- All-in-One Financial Trading Platform Focused on Chinese Investors.- Wide Spectrum of Trading Options for Affluent Clients via High Tech Apps.- New Acquisition of Fintech Trading Group Crypto Asset Licensed in Dubai serving the Middle East.- Highly Experienced Management and Cooperative Partners.In January UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) also known as Tiger Brokers, climbed over 98% with little news from the company. However, this gain may be reflective of new awareness for the emerging value in Fintech oriented companies by market investors. Only about 4% of this stock is owned by institutions. This could indicate the company is still relatively undiscovered by Wall Street. The company is being called the "Robinhood of China," with revenues growing dramatically as the business plan expands. Another stand-out example in the Fintech sector is Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) where analysts have now forecasted a major upgrade. The analysts have significantly increased their revenue projections for 2021. The market seems to agree with the stock almost tripling from late December to hitting new highs in January.Now let’s take a look at what could be the next big winner in this hot 2021 market trend, and at a much easier entry price level for the average stock buyer. This is Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) which operates an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors. Through its state-of-the-art technology, LGHL offers contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, insurance brokerage, futures brokerage, and securities brokerage on its platform, which can be accessed through applications available on the iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS systems. LGHL customers are well-educated and affluent Chinese individual investors residing both inside and outside the PRC as well as institutional clients in Hong Kong.- LGHL Acquisition of Lion FinTech GroupOn January 12th LGHL announced it will acquire 100% of Lion FinTech Group Limited for an amount to be agreed upon with a definitive agreement expected to be signed by March 31, 2021. Through its subsidiary, Royal Lion Middle East DMCC, Lion FinTech holds a proprietary trading license for crypto assets in Dubai. LGHL management expects the acquisition to close in the first quarter of 2021. Royal Lion Middle East DMCC holds its proprietary trading license with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre ("DMCC"), and functions as a central counterparty in the crypto asset market. Upon expected completion of the acquisition, LGHL clients will have access to trade legal tender crypto currencies under regulated conditions, ensuring safe transactions. Royal Lion Middle East DMCC is the only license holder with DMCC that supports FIAT currency, which, following the acquisition, will provide LGHL clients with an efficient and secure platform to exchange FIAT currencies with crypto currencies. With the license authorized for relevant financial activities and business resources, LGHL plans to offer its clients crypto assets-backed trust funds as the best alternative avenue to invest in crypto assets.- LGHL Announces New Appointment to Board of DirectorsOn January 11th LGHL announced Mr. Guandong (Gordon) Wang has been appointed as a director of the Board of Directors. Mr. Wang has approximately 14 years of financial industry background and approximately 10 years of quantitative trading and technology-related experience. Since 2016, Mr. Wang has been the chairman and general manager of Smart Alpha Asset Management Company and the general manager of Li Hai Hong King Co., Ltd. Prior to that, Mr. Wang has served in executive and senior leadership positions at a variety of companies, including Ping An Pioneer Capital Ltd., Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited, AllstonTrading LLC., Transmarket Group, Citadel Investment Group, and Bank of America. Mr. Wang started his trading career from Citadel High Frequency Trading (HFT) group and gained his all-around skills in electronic market making and trading. He founded Ping An Pioneered Capital and managed over 10 Billion RMB quantitative funds. During the same time, he was also the head of Investment and Trading Division of Ping An Securities in charge of TRS and prop trading business. Mr. Wang's diverse background and ample experience will be valuable to LGHL as he plays a key role in TRS trading, which is expected to boost the Company's revenue. His expertise will complement the Board's existing skills and provide insight moving forward.- LGHL Signs Strategic Cooperation AgreementOn January 8th LGHL announced it entered into a binding strategic cooperation framework agreement with Mr. Yao Yongjie ("Mr. Yao"), a leader in the global blockchain industry and the chairman of the board of directors of a public listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Grandshores Technology Group Limited (stock code: 1647). The strategic cooperation agreement has been approved by the LGHL board of directors. Closing of the transactions contemplated in the agreement will be subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals. LGHL and Mr. Yao will each use their respective capital, platform, and resources to jointly set up a fund of not more than US$800 million to jointly promote the development and the industry environment of blockchain technology, and actively promote the product innovation in the digital currency field, allowing clients to participate in the digital currency market more conveniently. The fund will invest, without limitation, in mine construction, mining and its upstream and downstream industries of digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.Additional information on Lion Group Holding, Ltd. (LGHL) may be found at http://www.ir.liongrouphl.com

