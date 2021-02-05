We are working to deliver better actionable data to stakeholders. To accomplish this, we are revamping the existing project level dashboards and making a single, more comprehensive dashboard to visualize the important things to homeless system performance and the management of services. We recently held a survey to gather your thoughts on how the dashboards can be improved, and we received some great feedback.

The next step in this process is to hear from you in a virtual feedback and planning meeting. Join us at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 18th to participate in building a more user-friendly experience for data visualization. You can register for the event here.

If you haven’t had a chance to provide your input on the survey, we will leave it open a while longer until the day of the meeting. You can access the survey here. You can also review the existing dashboards linked below to familiarize yourself with what has been discontinued and replaced.