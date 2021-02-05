Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,241 in the last 365 days.

Building a more user-friendly experience

We are working to deliver better actionable data to stakeholders. To accomplish this, we are revamping the existing project level dashboards and making a single, more comprehensive dashboard to visualize the important things to homeless system performance and the management of services. We recently held a survey to gather your thoughts on how the dashboards can be improved, and we received some great feedback.

The next step in this process is to hear from you in a virtual feedback and planning meeting. Join us at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 18th to participate in building a more user-friendly experience for data visualization. You can register for the event here.

If you haven’t had a chance to provide your input on the survey, we will leave it open a while longer until the day of the meeting. You can access the survey here. You can also review the existing dashboards linked below to familiarize yourself with what has been discontinued and replaced.

You just read:

Building a more user-friendly experience

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.