Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,241 in the last 365 days.

Simplify Excel calculations with Named Ranges

In Excel, with Named Ranges you take a range of cells and give it a name. This will make your formulas easier to write and easier to read. Here’s an example.

Let’s say you are interested in the ages of the fictional clients below.

Fictional clients

 

All you need to do is highlight the range of cells that have ages in them, go up to the name box in the top left corner in Excel (highlighted below), and type in what you want to name it. In this case, “age.”

Named ranges in Excel

 

From now on, if you want to do calculations based on age, all you have to do is type in “age” instead of the cell range. In this case,

=AVERAGE(B2:B12)

becomes

=AVERAGE(age).

Highlighting range age

This is very convenient when you want to look at a bunch of different columns and don’t want to have to remember where the columns you want are in your data.

 

You just read:

Simplify Excel calculations with Named Ranges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.