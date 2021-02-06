Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,112 in the last 365 days.

Celebrating Women Creative Contest Winners to Earn Love What is Love Jewelry

Celebrating Parrish Walsh by Rewarding Contest Winners Fiction Jewelry #madeinamerica #fictionjewelry #lovewhatislove www.LoveWhatisLove.com

Celebrating Parrish Walsh by Rewarding Contest Winners Fiction Jewelry #madeinamerica #fictionjewelry #lovewhatislove www.LoveWhatisLove.com

Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends who Love to Celebrate Women Participate in Creative Design Contest Positive Americana #celebratingwomen #positiveamericana www.PositiveAmericana.com

Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends who Love to Celebrate Women Participate in Creative Design Contest Positive Americana #celebratingwomen #positiveamericana www.PositiveAmericana.com

Since 1998, Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals. We Generate Proceeds to Create and Fund Community Fun #funforgood @recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 1998, Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals. We Generate Proceeds to Create and Fund Community Fun #funforgood @recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

"I gifted my mom our first made Jewelry" Founder Carlos, Recruiting for Good #lovewhatislove www.LoveWhatisLove.com

"I gifted my mom our first made Jewelry" Founder Carlos, Recruiting for Good #lovewhatislove www.LoveWhatisLove.com

Participate in Positive America Design Contest. Winners Earn Invites to Exclusive Parties #beautyfoodieparties #positiveamerica www.PositiveAmericana.com

Participate in Positive America Design Contest. Winners Earn Invites to Exclusive Parties #beautyfoodieparties #positiveamerica www.PositiveAmericana.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors creative positive messaging contest; and is now rewarding the most inspiring entries with LA Mom Made Jewelry.

Celebrating Women Creative Contest Winners to Earn Love What is Love Jewelry!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to create and fund fun for the community; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' creative contests, and beauty foodie parties.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "I inspired 'Love What is Love' for Celebrating Women Creative Contest; and the Jewelry was designed by LA Mom, Parrish Walsh. "

Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US (celebrations, people, and values).' The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day.

Participants design and draw entries that answer; 'What does celebrating women mean to you?'

About

Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and values). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com

Fiction Jewelry By Parrish Walsh. You fall in love with the characters, drink in their emotions, and revel in their world. Now you can celebrate your love of books and relive the magic. Love wearing what inspires you close to your heart. Express your style in a personal way. www.FictionJewelry.com

Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create fun for the community; rewarding programs 'The SweetestGig,' creative contests, and beauty foodie parties.

Love is a Party...participate in Positive Americana to win invites to our exclusive specially designed Beauty Foodie Parties. To Learn more visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Celebrating Women Creative Contest Winners to Earn Love What is Love Jewelry

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.