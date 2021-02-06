Celebrating Women Creative Contest Winners to Earn Love What is Love Jewelry
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors creative positive messaging contest; and is now rewarding the most inspiring entries with LA Mom Made Jewelry.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "I inspired 'Love What is Love' for Celebrating Women Creative Contest; and the Jewelry was designed by LA Mom, Parrish Walsh. "
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US (celebrations, people, and values).' The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day.
Participants design and draw entries that answer; 'What does celebrating women mean to you?'
Fiction Jewelry By Parrish Walsh. You fall in love with the characters, drink in their emotions, and revel in their world. Now you can celebrate your love of books and relive the magic. Love wearing what inspires you close to your heart. Express your style in a personal way. www.FictionJewelry.com
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create fun for the community; rewarding programs 'The SweetestGig,' creative contests, and beauty foodie parties.
Love is a Party...participate in Positive Americana to win invites to our exclusive specially designed Beauty Foodie Parties. To Learn more visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com
