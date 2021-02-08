FASHION, FILM & LUXURY LIFESTYLE CHANNEL CINEMOI PRESENTS HAUTE COUTURE FASHION WEEK SPRING/SUMMER 21
February 9th & 10th at 6PT / 9ETLOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/Summer 21 unfolded without an audience, exhibiting hand-crafted masterpieces from the most renowned fashion Houses in the world. From the first mystical show of Kim Jones for Fendi to the romantic wedding of Chanel by Virginie Viard, CINEMOI brings viewers front row and behind-the-scenes to these exquisite exhibitions of savoir-faire in a 2-Part TV special.
The star-studded show will premiere on February 9th and 10th on the CINEMOI Network, unveiling an exclusive look at the latest collections from internationally renowned couture houses including GIAMBATTISTA VALLI*, ULYANA SERGEENKO**, JULIE DE LEBRAN**, CHANEL*, ALEXIS MABILLE*, VALENTINO***, IRIS VAN HERPEN***, GIORGIO ARMANI***, VIKTOR&ROLF***, FENDI***, YUIMA NAKAZATO**, & CHRISTIAN DIOR*.
Celebrity appearances include actress Demi Moore and supermodels Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace Moss at FENDI and Penélope Cruz, Izïa Higelin, Marion Cotillard, Lily-Rose Depp, Vanessa Paradis, Joana Preiss, Alma Jodorowsky at CHANEL, among many more.
Haute Couture symbolizes the most elite and lies at the heart of fashion’s ecosystem, and is a symbol of the most unique fashions hand-crafted for the very few. A permanent gateway between tradition for excellence and a meticulous know-how, modernly crafted by the most elite designers, the exclusive world of Haute Couture is a French exception. Only 15 designers are permanent members of the Haute Couture Federation, and beside official members, the Chambre syndicale officially "invites" designated "guests" each season, in addition to international members who are referred to as "membres correspondants".
President and Chief Creative Officer of CINEMOI, Daphna E. Ziman says, "CINEMOI is proud to be the exclusive presenter of the 2021 Haute Couture Fashion Week. It is an honor to invite our viewers, celebrities, and partners to this globally celebrated event featuring the most artistic visionaries/designers the world of fashion has ever known.”
CINEMOI Presents: Haute Couture Fashion Week, S/S 21 will PREMIERE on Tuesday, February 9th at 6P/9E with the PREMIERE of Part II following on Wednesday, February 10th at 6P/9E.
COUTURE MEMBER LEVEL KEY:
*Permanent Member
**Guest Member
***International Member/ Membres Correspondants
ABOUT CINEMOI:
Elegant television, CINEMOI is an award-winning film, high fashion and international lifestyle channel offering a lens to the world at large, to highly curated and acclaimed movies and TV series, originals, exclusive global events and specials. CINEMOI‘s premium programming currently gives viewers front row seats to a technicolor world of international titles, film festivals, and an array of glamorous events, including the Cannes, Berlin & Venice Film Festivals, the Paris, New York, Milan and London fashion weeks and the exclusive broadcast of the CinéFashion Film Awards. CINEMOI was created in 2012 and is one of the world’s only women-owned television networks.
CINEMOI is available in the United States on DISH, Apple TV, iPhone & iPad, Sling TV, Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, Frontier Communications, Google Play/Android, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung devices. For more information, visit www.cinemoi.tv. For up-to-date news and exclusives, follow CINÉMOI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
