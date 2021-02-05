Adopted Teens Achieve Significant Long-Term Mental Health and Behavioral Improvements at Trails Carolina
EINPresswire.com/ -- A five-year outcome study confirms that Trails Carolina, an innovative wilderness therapy program for youth ages 10-17, has helped to create lasting mental health and behavioral improvements in adopted teens and their families.
Looking specifically at adopted teens, this study found that one year after graduation from Trails Carolina, students showed decreases in symptoms related to anxiety (93% decrease) and depression (97% decrease), as well as aggressive behaviors (98% decrease) and rule-breaking behaviors (97% decrease).
Trails Carolina supports adoptive parents and their child through the use of a variety of therapeutic modalities, uniquely individualized, focusing on healthy communication and coping mechanisms. According to Program Director Jeremy Whitworth, “We work with quite a few families that have an adopted child. The majority of these students are struggling with attachment issues. They also tend to face depression, trauma, and low self-esteem as well.”
Located in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, Trails Carolina combines a complete shift in environment with opportunities to transfer new skills and perspectives to real-world scenarios. This helps students to gain confidence as they restore and rebuild relationships with their families.
The program’s five-year outcome study was designed to discover its impact on students and families one year after program completion and was conducted in coordination with the University of Arkansas. Trails Carolina partnered with The Center for Research Assessment and Treatment Efficacy (CReATE, Asheville, NC) and the Arkansas Institute of Developmental Science to explore wilderness therapy programming’s clinical approaches, therapeutic outcomes, and impact for youth and families.
This research initiative uses a variety of evidence-based tools, including the gold standard Treatment Outcome Package and the Achenbach System of Empirically Based Assessment. It assesses youth, parents, and families on key issues including mental health symptoms, syndromes, and behavioral problems, using observational data gained upon admission, at graduation, and at follow-ups after graduation.
