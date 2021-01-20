Trails Carolina’s COVID Prevention Plan Protects Students and Staff During the Pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trails Carolina, a leading wilderness therapy program for teens ages 10-17, has developed a thorough COVID prevention plan to protect new and existing students, as well as staff, during the pandemic.
“We have been following the CDC guidelines since March of 2020 to help ensure the wellbeing of everyone at the program,” says Jeremy Whitworth, Program Director at Trails Carolina. “The precautionary measures put in place at Trails have allowed us to continue to provide exemplary care for students and their families. One of the advantages of our wilderness model is that our program is remote. Trails has over 800 private acres of land across three campuses. Each day, students are outside in the fresh air with contact limited to a small number of staff and students. This helps mitigate the risks for contracting or spreading the virus.”
New students cannot have shown symptoms of the coronavirus for 14 days prior to their arrival at the program. On their first day, students join an intake group that is separated from the other students. During their first week, new students still partake in regular programming, therapy, and academics, and are given a COVID test, and are screened daily for symptoms. Once their negative results come back, students join their permanent groups.
As healthcare workers, the Trails Carolina staff has been approved for vaccinations in the state of North Carolina. “We are so fortunate to have access to COVID vaccines,” says Jeremy Whitworth. “Our staff started getting vaccinated this past week. We deeply care about keeping our community healthy and this is an important step for us to take.”
To learn more about Trails Carolina, visit their website at https://trailscarolina.com/ or give them a call at (828) 469-0965. Their team of experts is available to answer any questions you may have.
Hannah Rohed
“We have been following the CDC guidelines since March of 2020 to help ensure the wellbeing of everyone at the program,” says Jeremy Whitworth, Program Director at Trails Carolina. “The precautionary measures put in place at Trails have allowed us to continue to provide exemplary care for students and their families. One of the advantages of our wilderness model is that our program is remote. Trails has over 800 private acres of land across three campuses. Each day, students are outside in the fresh air with contact limited to a small number of staff and students. This helps mitigate the risks for contracting or spreading the virus.”
New students cannot have shown symptoms of the coronavirus for 14 days prior to their arrival at the program. On their first day, students join an intake group that is separated from the other students. During their first week, new students still partake in regular programming, therapy, and academics, and are given a COVID test, and are screened daily for symptoms. Once their negative results come back, students join their permanent groups.
As healthcare workers, the Trails Carolina staff has been approved for vaccinations in the state of North Carolina. “We are so fortunate to have access to COVID vaccines,” says Jeremy Whitworth. “Our staff started getting vaccinated this past week. We deeply care about keeping our community healthy and this is an important step for us to take.”
To learn more about Trails Carolina, visit their website at https://trailscarolina.com/ or give them a call at (828) 469-0965. Their team of experts is available to answer any questions you may have.
Hannah Rohed
Family Help and Wellness
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn