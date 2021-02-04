MEDIA RELEASE: Maine Celebrates School Counselor Week by Announcing 2021 Maine School Counselor of the Year

The Maine Department of Education joins the Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) in celebrating National School Counseling Week Feb. 1-5, 2021. National School Counseling Week honors and celebrate the contributions of school counselors and highlights the tremendous impact they have in helping students achieve school success.

Kim Raymond

In a timely announcement by MESCA, the 2021 Maine School Counselor of the Year was recently named at a surprise virtual ceremony. Kim Raymond, the School Counselor at Leroy H. Smith School in RSU 22 was honored as the 2021 Maine School Counselor of the Year. The Maine School Counselor of the Year Award is a program of MESCA that honors school counselors who are running a top-notch, comprehensive school counseling program at either the elementary, middle or high school level.

“My goal is and always has been to help all students know how much they matter every day.” said Mrs. Raymond. “School counselors make a difference in the lives of students. I’m thankful that I have a career that I love that impacts students in a positive way.”

Mrs. Raymond graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology in 2004 from the University of Maine and obtained her master’s degree in counselor education in 2006. She has been working as a school counselor for the last ten years, six of which have been in a Pre-K through 8th grade school in Etna before she started working for RSU 22 in 2012.

With a strong passion for working with children and helping others, Mrs. Raymond is also the advisor of Smith School’s Civil Rights team, works as a cheerleading official, and sits on the Maine School Counselor’s Association’s Board of Directors. When she not at school, she enjoys spending time outside, reading and writing stories and poetry, and spending time with her husband and two young daughters.

“What makes her an outstanding candidate for this award is her infectious enthusiasm,” said Mrs. Patterson, a Kindergarten Teacher and colleague of Mrs. Raymond. “Mrs. Raymond doesn’t hesitate to throw on a school mascot costume to engage students in an assembly or lead the school in a cheer.”

“Kim is the kind of School Counselor that all schools need,” said Melissa Davis, a parent and community member. “She makes our school a place where children feel safe, loved, and supported.”

“She is more than a school counselor, she is a change agent,” said Smith School Principal Mrs. Moore.

In the year ahead, Mrs. Raymond will have several speaking engagements, event appearances, and will be invited to a formal Gala in Washington, DC in Winter, 2022 as well as honored at the American School Counseling Conference in Austin, Texas in Summer, 2022.

National School Counseling Week is always celebrated annually the first full week in February. This year The Maine School Counselor Association has events planned From February 1 through February 5 to celebrate National School Counseling week. For more information view Maine School Counselor Week Events on their website.