Conservation Police Officer (CPO) Recruiting Information

The Virginia Conservation Police Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy is approximately 26 weeks in length. During this time, recruit officers are assigned to our Headquarters in Henrico, VA. Our independent training academy provides for a longer period of time to instill the agency culture, philosophy, and expectations in newly hired recruit officers. Our basic training academy sessions provide an opportunity to develop positive relationships and esprit de corps with classmates. These relationships carry on into their careers with the agency.

The Department provides 7 day a week lodging at no cost to the recruit officer during their training period and a state vehicle for official use. This lodging is conveniently located to dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Academy courses are primarily delivered in the training room at DWR headquarters, located in Henrico, Virginia. Recruit officers can plan to receive training during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. There are a few weeks when training is received out of the area, as well as occasional weekends and nights. These off-site training sessions are conducted when field or specialized conditions are required (driver training, firearms, control tactics, tactical tracking, boat school, etc.).

Most training days begin with an hour of physical training prior to arriving at the training room. These sessions consist of running, calisthenics, swimming, and various other workout regimens. At the beginning of the training day, the recruit officer class assembles into formation and their sergeant or lieutenant will conduct an inspection and share information regarding the day’s plan. The recruit officer class will become proficient in drill and ceremony. The class will be divided into squads, with squad leader assignments rotating weekly, providing an opportunity to develop and exercise leadership skills.

Respect, discipline, and accountability will be strictly enforced during the academy. Recruit officers will be tested weekly on topics being taught during the academy. Failure to meet academic, discipline, or fitness requirements, will result in dismissal from employment with the Department.