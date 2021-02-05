TRUST Biologic, LLC joins Leaf 411 Member Network for reliable cannabinoid education
Denver based TRUST Biologic wants to assure our aging audience of best practicesLAKEWOOD, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUST Biologic, LLC has become a supporting member of LEAF411, a nonprofit, FREE cannabis-trained nurse hotline and community service organization. TRUST Biologic’s affiliation and ongoing membership provides financial support to aid in achieving their mission of providing transparent education and directional support at no cost to the consumer. In addition to a free hotline, LEAF411 administers many programs to teach and heal. TRUST Biologic is proud to support this public service and their public serving programs.
“We believe that the TRUST clientele have questions about hemp-based cannabinoid applications and we believe strongly in Leaf 411’s service to provide concise medical guidance to the unique individual needs of our most valued client is imperative. While TRUST Biologic does not have any products containing THC, we do recognize that many cannabinoids, like CBD and CBG, may hold medicinal and therapeutic value. An unbiased organization like LEAF411 can provide medical guidance on therapeutic applications of cannabinoids, like those found in TRUST Biologic formulations.” Stated Jeffrey Johnson, President of TRUST Biologic.
“We are excited for our TRUST Biologics partnership, and grateful for their support for Leaf411’s mission. Leaf411 was created in answer to a growing need for a trusted and affordable resource for consumers to get answers to their health-related cannabis questions from licensed medical professionals. Gone are the days where new consumers have to rely on the internet for answers.” States Jennifer Axcell, COO ad Co-Founder of LEAF411.
Tom Murphy, the Company’s founder added, “We see great promise in components beyond just the current CBD trend. As more information and studies become available about the lesser-known cannabinoids, like Cannabigerol (“CBG”), Cannabinol (“CBN”), or Cannabichromene (“CBC”) that application guidance and the opportunity for a medical consultation is a much needed service. We fully support LEAF411 mission and their efforts.”
ABOUT THE COMPANIES
TRUST Biologic, LLC is a Denver, CO based bioceutical research and development company focused on creating health and wellness products for the unmet wellness needs of aging American adults. Our key products are being geared towards natural hemp-derived cannabinoid-enhanced (Cannabidiol ‘CBD’ & Cannabigerol ‘CBG’) therapeutic modalities, if, when, and where possible. More information can be found at www.trustbiologic.com or by calling 844-878-7858.
Leaf411™ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating a FREE cannabis-trained nurse hotline. Our mission is to provide education and directional support to the general public about the safe use of legal cannabis (marijuana & hemp). Our team of cannabis trained nurses are passionate about helping our community access balanced education about their legal cannabis use while also improving public perception of the cannabis industry. More information can be found at www.leaf411.org or by calling the cannabis nurse hotline at 844-LEAF411.
