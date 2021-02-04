Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Homicide: Unit Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in the Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:28 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim, inside of an establishment, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 17 year-old Omari Dunn, of Northwest, DC.

The suspect and vehicle, which is a black Chrysler Pacifica, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/MRo0BlwpjuE

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.