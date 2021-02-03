Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fish and Game’s New Hampton Office Has Reopened

CONTACT: Col. Kevin Jordan: (603) 271-3128 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 February 3, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 2 Office located in New Hampton has reopened to the public. License sales from this location have resumed. Licenses can also be purchased online at https://www.nhfishandgame.com. The licensing office at Fish and Game headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, is also open for the sale of licenses from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public can also still call the Region 2 Office at 603-744-5470 for assistance.

Please visit the NH Fish and Game website for more information at www.wildnh.com.

