B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Lewis Industrial Supply Co.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Lewis Industrial Supply Co. in Harrisburg, Pa. along with subsidiaries Quaker City Paper and Sun Industrial Supply Co. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 13th major acquisition.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “Lewis Industrial Supply will make an excellent addition to our expanding portfolio of world-class industrial packaging-related acquisitions. It aligns well with our objective of expanding into new geographic markets that will support long term organic growth.”

In addition to world class client service, Lewis Industrial Supply’s current clients will benefit from the wealth of resources that a company the size of B2B Industrial Packaging brings to the table. This includes a large bench of industry experts and long-term partner relationships with some of the world’s leading industrial packaging tool and supply manufacturers.

Both Lewis Industrial Supply and B2B Industrial Packaging are committed to making the acquisition a positive experience for employees, clients, and supply chain partners.

In the last 12 years rapidly growing B2B Industrial Packaging acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems and Empire West Solutions in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; All Packaging in Missouri; AMW Packaging Supply in Arizona; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and All Packaging, South Chicago in Illinois.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Hayward, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan; and Phoenix. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.