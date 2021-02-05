TSCI staff member injured in assault

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-14)

February 3, 2021 (Tecumseh, Neb.) – An inmate assaulted a staff member at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 resulting in a serious* injury.

The assault happened after the staff member stopped the inmate upon leaving the dining hall, and directed him to dispose of food contained inside a pocket. The inmate refused and punched the staff member repeatedly in the face. The attack continued, despite directives from another staff member to stop. Additional facility personnel arrived on the scene and assisted in restraining the inmate. The staff person received treatment at a local hospital for injuries to his face and head.

Results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.