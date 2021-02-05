Chagrin Documentary Film Fest receives National Endowment for the Arts Grant
CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival (CDFF) has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the upcoming 12th annual Festival taking place October 5-10. CDFF is among 1,073 projects across America totaling nearly $25 million that were selected during this first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.
CDFF is one of only 32 Ohio organizations to receive this grant during the first round. “This generous grant from the NEA will allow the Festival to continue supporting documentary filmmaking while providing a platform to educate audiences and empower filmmakers to tell their stories,” said Festival Director Mary Ann Ponce.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival,” said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “CDFF is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year.”
In 2020, the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival expanded to include an online platform for the first time. The Festival’s CDFF On Demand app featured 100 films, which were viewed more than 15,000 times. The drive-in, consisting of three LED screens, hosted an audience of more than 1,100 over a five-day period, where filmgoers could safely enjoy films from the comfort of their vehicles, while maintaining the “community” atmosphere that CDFF is known to offer. The NEA’s grant will help ensure the continuation of this vital Festival in 2021.
CDFF draws audiences from all over Northeast Ohio, the United States and the world to experience documentary films and the compelling art and culture they highlight.
