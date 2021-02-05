Grain & Berry Superfood Café Opening in St. Petersburg
EINPresswire.com/ -- The smell of acai, fresh fruit, smoothies and hearty avocado toasts are already starting to fill the air. After what feels like months of anticipation for the long-awaited St. Pete open date, residents can finally order the hand-crafted bowls that have easily won over the rest of Central Florida’s heart starting February 27th. Grain & Berry was founded in the summer of 2017 and quickly became everyone’s favorite superfood café with 8 locations already in the Tampa Bay area. Serving everything from delicious acai bowls to fresh juices, and now the newest handcrafted creation of healthy cauliflower and broccoli crust flatbreads and quesadillas. It is the perfect place for health conscious, vegetarian, vegan, and dietary restricted patrons to eat. With all food being made-to-order and free of additives, Grain & Berry’s innovative menu both surprises and satisfies with beautiful, plant-based products that look amazing and taste even better.
Grain & Berry announced this past week that the grand opening for their newest café in the St. Petersburg area will be on Saturday, February 27th, 2021. Grain and Berry is very excited to be a part of the St. Pete community and will be celebrating by offering deals all week starting on the Grand Opening day: The first guest to order a bowl will receive one free bowl once a week for an entire year. The next 99 guests to order a bowl will receive one free bowl a month for a year. Any guest not part of the first 100 can enter a raffle to win one free bowl a week for a month. On Sunday, February 28th: First 50 guests who purchase a bowl and avocado toast will receive a free Grain and Berry tumbler. March 1st: First 50 guests to make a purchase of $25 or more will receive a reusable metal straw kit with a cleaner. March 2nd: Any guest who purchases an avocado toast and a juice will receive a coupon for a free smoothie. March 3rd: Any guest who purchases a bowl and a shot will receive a coupon for a free parfait. March 4th: First 50 guests to purchase 2 bowls will receive a free Grain and Berry cooler.
For more information visit www.grainandberry.com and to stay up to date on the latest products, events, and openings, follow Grain and Berry on Facebook and Instagram.
Brendon Rennert
Grain and Berry
+1 (813) 293-3345
brendon@grainandberry.com