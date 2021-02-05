A Mini “Friends Reunion” at the Story Summit Writer’s School
Actors, Jane Sibbett, Jessica Hecht, Maggie Wheeler and Tate Donovan Join Table Readings for “Friends Week — The Art and Soul of Collaboration”
I try and create a quality of warmth with the work. Someone once called it ‘comfort food’ and I think that’s what it is.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, US, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Story Summit writing workshop, "Friends—The Art and Soul of Collaboration" is taking place from February 15 to the 19, 2021. The workshop is being led by Marta F. Kaufmann, the co-creator of Friends as well as Grace and Frankie.
— Marta F. Kauffman, co-creator, Friends
"Friends—The Art and Soul of Collaboration" is the brain child of Amy Ferris, author and co-director of the Story Summit, and Marta F. Kaufmann. “Having worked in theater, movies, TV and publishing, collaboration is seminal to success,” says Amy Ferris. “Marta is an expert collaborator. Over her esteemed and lauded career, Marta has hand-picked and worked with hundreds of writers, actors, and directors. To top it off, Marta happens to be a remarkable, kind woman who is always nurturing others toward career success.”
The live, virtual workshop, under Marta F. Kaufmann’s direction will simulate several writer’s rooms. On the last day of the class, Friday, February 19, the scenes from the groups will be read live by actors who have make a living making people laugh.
Several actors from Friends will be back for a mini-reunion of the popular and iconic series on Friday, February 19. They include Jane Sibbett who played Ross Geller’s ex-wife, Carol Willick. Jane is a mentor at the Story Summit with expertise in acting in both movies and television. In February, Jane Sibbett’s spiritual memoir, About Jane, caught the eyes of the mentors at the Summit and she won a full scholarship to the Winter Story Summit. Since then, Jane has worked with the Story Summit on an ongoing basis.
Joining Jane Sibbett is fellow thespian Jessica Hecht, who played Carol’s wife in Friends. The Friends episode featuring their lesbian wedding was reported as the most watched single sitcom episode to that date. Jessica played Gretchen Schwartz on Breaking Bad and has appeared in numerous other television series and movies. Jessica also received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress for her role in A View from the Bridge on Broadway.
By coincidence, two other actors joining the table reads on Friday, like Jane Sibbet’s character, were also love interests to the principals — Maggie Wheeler and Tate Donovan. Maggie played the nasal-voiced Janice, Chandler’s girlfriend and Tate Donovan played Rachel Green’s boyfriend. Joshua, from Season 4.
“This is going to be such great fun,” said Deb Engle, co-director of the Story Summit Writer’s School. “We tried the table readings back in December 2020 with our popular A Very Hallmark Holiday, with Jane Sibbett leading the way. It was so incredible to discover the joy and accomplishment of the participants when their work was read and regarded by professional actors. By reputation, Marta creates the absolutely best environment for the creative process. I can’t wait to see the magic Marta whips up.”
“I worked with major divas in my happy career, too,” says Jane Sibbett, “ but Friends was utterly without ego, all about the best for all, and I attribute that to both the heart of the cast and the heart of Marta and her standard of soulful success.”
“I try and create a quality of warmth with the work,” says Marta, the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Norman Lear Award presented by the Producers Guild of America. “Someone once called it ‘comfort food’ and I think that’s what it is.”
If you would like to learn more about this remarkable week-long event or to enroll in the class, please go to the Friends Week class page here. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Because of the unique workshop nature of the classes with Marta F. Kaufmann, seating is limited and we expect to sell out.
Final Note: The classes are designed specifically for live participation, so your attendance is important. If you need to miss a class for any reason, you’ll receive a passcode-protected link to watch the recordings after the course is over.
