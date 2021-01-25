Friends Actresses, Jane Sibbett and Jessica Hecht, to Participate in Live, Virtual Writing Class on Collaboration
Friends - The Art and Soul of Collaboration with legendary co-creator of Friends, Marta F. Kauffman, features virtual writers rooms and table reads in the class
It's why we call this class 'Friends- The Art and Soul of Collaboration', because we believe that friendly creativity brings our the best in the final product.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends actresses, Jane Sibbett and Jessica Hecht, will participate in a live, virtual writing class, Friends—The Art and Soul of Collaboration. They will be joining Marta F. Kauffman, the co-creator of Friends and Grace and Frankie. The event will take place in a week-long writing course on February 15-February 19, 2021 and is part of the Story Summit Writer's School.
— Deb Engle, co-director, Story Summit Writer's School
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience because the live class is designed as a workshop," says Deb Engle, best-selling author and co-director of the Writer's School. "Students will be broken up into small writer groups and will create a scene based on the characters and situations from Friends. Many of those scenes will then be read later in the week by Jane Sibbett and Jessica Hecht who played Carol Willick and Susan Bunch in the iconic series. As most will remember, Carol and Susan's wedding was a marriage seen by record viewers around the world."
“I try and create a quality of warmth with the work,” says Marta, the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Norman Lear Award presented by the Producers Guild of America and countless Emmies. “Someone once called it ‘comfort food’ and I think that’s what it is.”
"This is going to be a thrilling class," says Amy Ferris, author and co-director of the writer's School. "It's also going to be so much fun. To be working with Marta and the gifted Jane and Jessica is beyond our wildest aspirations. This will give our students an opportunity to really experience a simulation in real time of the writers room and the table read. And you can be in Peoria or Katmandu while experiencing it virtually."
“In my 35-year career, Marta set the highest benchmark, giving collaborative respect to all the creatives,” says actress and writer, Jane Sibbett who is also a mentor with the Story Summit. “The process was so thrilling I couldn’t wait to go to work and give my all. It was a stunning contrast to other producers who draw hard lines in the sand. Did you know I was on another show where the writers were asked to not talk to the actors? Crazy. The collaborative spirit of Marta & David (Crane) fostered the healthiest workplace I’ve ever experienced. From season one, Friends was utterly without ego, all about the best for all, and it shows - 10 award-winning seasons and reruns for 25 + years with no signs of slowing down with a new generation of wild-bingeing. It’s a testament to the kind and gifted main cast, the talents in all departments, and all under the magnanimous leadership of Bright, Kauffman, Crane with the vital mama heart of Marta and her standard of soulful success. Everyone should have a Marta. She is my shero in this business.”
If you would like to read more or to enroll in either the daytime class, or the evening class, please go here. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Because of the unique workshop nature of the classes with Marta F. Kauffman, seating is limited and the two event classes are expected to sell out.
