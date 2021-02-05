inGen Dynamics Announces Successful Worldwide Deployment of Sentinel Prime™ installations based on The Origami Platform™
inGen Dynamics completed our year, which was defined by disruptive innovation, amid a pandemic, with a record quarter. These results were driven by an all-time demand for our products & installations.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGen Dynamics , a Palo Alto based industry-leading Robotics and AI product company, today announced a new era in security and safety for commercial and industrial facilities. The comprehensive solution based on the Sentinel Prime™ family of products enhances the ability for these organizations to protect lives and property in remote locations and in the center of cities – equally. This includes critical infrastructure from dams and power plants to oil refineries and transportation systems. The full solution leveraging Sentinel Prime™ provides advanced video analytics, including near real-time and forensic video analysis, and trends in data through dashboard visualization, enabling rapid acceleration of video investigations.
— Arshad Hisham, Founder and CEO
Sentinel Prime™ can automate video analysis with an easy-to-use interface so that users can quickly drill down, and filter objects based on a wide range of object classifications, attributes, and behaviors. This accelerates investigations and helps users attain situational awareness sooner, to derive operational intelligence from video. The powerful solution makes it possible to do more with fewer monitoring, intelligence, and investigative resources. The Sentinel family of deep learning, AI-based video analytics solutions includes face recognition, object detection and classification (humans, vehicles, pets, airplanes), people/vehicle counting, demographics, intrusion/perimeter watch, object left/removed, license plate recognition (LPR/ANPR), audio/sound recognition and retail analytics.
“We are excited to partner with our global distributors and partners, and together, we look forward to helping businesses unlock actionable insights using our innovative platform,” said Reju Mohan, Director, Global Markets at inGen Dynamics. “Our AI based surveillance platform transforms virtually any video camera into an insightful merchandising, auditing, and business intelligence tool. As of Q1 2021, Sentinel Prime™ video analytics products are in use in global locations in multiple industries and are used to provide actionable insights to home, business, retail and security systems.”
Sentinel Prime™ is a state of the art software, sensor components, and hardware technologies to covertly deploy as a layered multi-sensor platform to detect, recognise and combat active events including threats before they occur. Sentinel delivers highly accurate real-time event detections, eliminating the need to rely on the alertness or response discipline of the system’s operator.
Furthermore Reju Mohan mentioned “Bringing together our customer’s infrastructure with our advanced video analytics platform and other industry leading technologies allows security professionals to remotely optimize situational awareness while reducing time and resource investments.”
Led by Arshad Hisham, Founder, and CEO, inGen Dynamics is the creator of Aido Home Robot, which utilizes The Origami Platform™ for its operations. Arshad is a serial entrepreneur, engineer, inventor, and chief designer. He is also a frequent speaker on Robotics, and most recently was a keynote speaker at the annual IEEE Robotics Symposium (Columbia University), Boston Consulting Group's annual AI ( Chicago) machine learning event, City of Tomorrow Summit ( New York ), as well as at the industry-leading Robo-Business ( San Jose) event among others.
"inGen Dynamics completed our fiscal year, which was defined by disruptive innovation, amid a global pandemic, with a record final quarter. These results were driven by an all-time demand for our products and installations," said Arshad Hisham, Founder, and CEO. "Despite the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.” He continued, “inGen Dynamics is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all these new products has been tremendously positive. From healthcare, education, to home security, Our team at inGen Dynamics has risen to the occasion with great creativity, design, engineering, and passion delivering innovation and big ideas that inGen Dynamics has become known for."
About inGen Dynamics Inc.
inGen Dynamics is an industry-leading Robotics and AI company based in Silicon Valley. Our AI-enabled Robots and products operate in many of today's most essential markets, including healthcare, education, security, safety, and service robotics. Our long-term ambition is to create a unified global platform for Robotics and AI called The Origami Platform™ (formerly Dynamix) to simplify, streamline, and improve lives.
Our innovative products, design, and engineering have all been recognized by major associations including IEEE, Disney, Boston Consulting Group, and Robo-Business and featured in major global research reports on security and service robotics. inGen Dynamics and its products have also featured in Fortune, Forbes, PopSci, Bloomberg, IEEE, BCG, Discovery, and Mashable.
