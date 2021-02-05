inGen Dynamics Announces Successful Worldwide Deployment of Sentinel Home™ Installations based on The Origami Platform™
inGen Dynamics completed our year, which was defined by disruptive innovation, amid a pandemic, with a record quarter. These results were driven by an all-time demand for our products & installations.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGen Dynamics, a Palo Alto-based industry-leading Robotics and AI company, has ushered in a whole new era of artificial intelligent-based home security. The company has announced the successful worldwide deployment of Sentinel HomeTM, a state-of-the-art surveillance framework explicitly designed for home safety and security. Each of these global installations utilizes the power of The Origami Platform™ by inGen Dynamics. Sentinel HomeTM intelligently integrates with and extends existing home security camera systems and continuously monitors activities on your behalf.
— Arshad Hisham, Founder and CEO
With its artificial intelligence capabilities, the Sentinel Home™ surveillance framework constantly machine learns and continuously assesses the home environment to recognize and alert you of any potential or imminent threats. Home occupants are notified in real-time, through notifications and alerts, providing precious time to address and neutralize the situation. With Sentinel Home™, it's like having an on-premise security guard 24x7, giving home occupants peace of mind and the wherewithal to protect themselves, their home, and their family.
Sentinel Home™ provides an incredible technological breakthrough over traditional home security services because of its AI-based intelligence. Unlike conventional systems that alert the home occupants only after a threat is occurring, Sentinel Home™ monitors and preemptively takes actions to dramatically reduce the lead time necessary to respond to, address, and neutralize any potential or imminent threats.
"By leveraging our award-winning product portfolio, based on The Origami Platform™, inGen Dynamics is creating a best-in-class solution to enable the protection of homes and communities worldwide," said Arun Chandrasekhar, Director of Operations at inGen Dynamics. "Our international dealers and OEM partners are actively scheduling and implementing a wide range of new Sentinel Home™ installations on a global basis." He added, "The positive response we've received from clients who have installed Sentinel Home™ has been overwhelming. As a company, we strive to build innovative products that truly impact lives."
The Sentinel Home™ surveillance framework operates locally and does not depend on or communicate to the Cloud, ensuring personal privacy, data protection, and company. It uses an Advanced Deep Learning AI engine, within The Origami Platform™, to detect people, animals, and objects, while assessing actions and behaviors, to correctly interpret and distinguish between actual threats from non-threats.
Led by Arshad Hisham, Founder, and CEO, inGen Dynamics is the creator of Aido Home Robot, which utilizes The Origami Platform™ for its operations. Arshad is a serial entrepreneur, engineer, inventor, and chief designer. He is also a frequent speaker on Robotics, and most recently was a keynote speaker at the annual IEEE Robotics Symposium (Columbia University), Boston Consulting Group's annual AI ( Chicago) machine learning event, City of Tomorrow Summit ( New York ), as well as at the industry-leading Robo-Business ( San Jose) event among others.
"inGen Dynamics completed our fiscal year, which was defined by disruptive innovation, amid a global pandemic, with a record final quarter. These results were driven by an all-time demand for our products and installations," said Arshad Hisham, Founder, and CEO. "Despite the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.” He continued, “inGen Dynamics is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all these new products has been tremendously positive. From healthcare, education, to home security, Our team at inGen Dynamics has risen to the occasion with great creativity, design, engineering, and passion delivering innovation and big ideas that inGen Dynamics has become known for."
About inGen Dynamics Inc.
inGen Dynamics is an industry-leading Robotics and AI company based in Silicon Valley. Our AI-enabled Robots and products operate in many of today's most essential markets, including healthcare, education, security, safety, and service robotics. Our long-term ambition is to create a unified global platform for Robotics and AI called The Origami Platform™ (formerly Dynamix) to simplify, streamline, and improve lives.
Learn more about us at www.getaido.com.
Our innovative products, design, and engineering have all been recognized by major associations including IEEE, Disney, Boston Consulting Group, and Robo-Business and featured in major global research reports on security and service robotics. inGen Dynamics and its products have also featured in Fortune, Forbes, PopSci, Bloomberg, IEEE, BCG, Discovery, and Mashable.
