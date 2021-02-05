Expert Speaker and Brain Health Doctor Addresses Worsening Pandemic-Related Mental Challenges

Timothy R. Jennings, M.D., is a board-certified psychiatrist, master psychopharmacologist, lecturer and renowned international speaker. He is also the founder of Come and Reason Ministries.

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forced social isolation and shuttered businesses have led to an alarming rise in anxiety, depression, suicide and other mental health challenges. As we search for a clear path toward physical and mental recovery, one world-renowned doctor is uniquely poised to address the very serious subject of brain health from both scientific and spiritual perspectives — a much needed and welcomed approach during these extremely distressing times.

Timothy R. Jennings, M.D., is a board-certified psychiatrist, master psychopharmacologist, lecturer and renowned international speaker. He is also the founder of Come and Reason Ministries and uses his understanding of the Bible and how it relates to our modern world to inform his approach to brain health and overall wellbeing.

Dr. Jennings expertly weaves spirituality with brain science to address fear, depression, anxiety and relationship issues. He recently explored at length the damaging effects of social isolation (https://comeandreason.com/index.php/en/blogs-main/903-social-isolation-during-covid-19) and its profound impact on physical and mental health, particularly for those already suffering from chronic conditions.

He is a much sought-after speaker who regularly addresses non-medical professionals on the subjects of Spirituality in Medicine, Depression and its Spiritual and Physical Connections, and Alzheimer’s Dementia. He also speaks to medical professionals on the topics of Psychotherapy in Clinical Practice, Major Depression in the Primary Care Setting, and the Neurobiology of Depression — among many others.

Dr. Jennings operates a private practice in Chattanooga and has successfully treated thousands of patients. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and Life-Fellow of the Southern Psychiatric Association.

He is also a prolific author whose books include The God-Shaped Brain: How Changing Your View of God Transforms Your Life; Could It Be This Simple? A Biblical Model for Healing the Mind; The Aging Brain: Proven Steps to Prevent Dementia and Sharpen Your Mind; and The God-Shaped Heart: How Correctly Understanding God’s Love Transforms Us.

To hear his presentations and to learn more about Dr. Timothy R. Jennings and his approach to brain and body health, please visit: www.comeandreason.com.